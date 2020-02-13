Lauren Dascalo Shows Off Killer Curves In Floral Bikini On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Lauren Dascalo turned the heat up on her account on Thursday morning. In a new photo on her feed, the bombshell babe rocked a minuscule floral bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Lauren sitting in a uniquely-shaped, brown suede chair in a white room. Sunlight appeared to be pouring in from somewhere off-screen, as the rays bounced off the wall and shined down on Lauren’s glowing skin. She looked better than ever in her bikini look that did nothing but favors for her curves.

Lauren’s look included a white demi-cut top with blue and yellow flowers and a dainty bow at the center. The top just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. The model’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, V-shaped thong.

Lauren’s thong sat low on her waist to show off her abs even further, while the sides came up high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. In addition, the look fully exposed her shapely thighs and long, lean legs.

The model finished off the look with a white denim jacket, which loosely hung at her elbows to give fans a full view of her bikini. She didn’t add any accessories, but she did appear to be rocking a full face of makeup. Her look included subtly contoured cheekbones, glowing highlighter, dark eye shadow, and a light pink color on her full lips. Lauren’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulder and back in loose, luscious waves.

Lauren spread her legs slightly in the chair and placed her elbows on the arm rests. She arched her back to further emphasize her figure and puffed out her chest. With pursed lips, the babe flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 17,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“I just can’t even believe you’re real,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Literally such a babe,” another user added.

“I can’t deal with you!” a third follower wrote with a red heart.

One person said Lauren was “the baddest,” while others expressed admiration for Lauren with various emoji.

Lauren always knows exactly how to drive her fans wild. Last week, the stunning model showed off her lean body once more in a mismatched bikini, which her fans loved.