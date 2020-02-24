Bianka Bryant: Who Is Kobe & Vanessa Bryant’s 3-Year-Old Daughter?

Kobe Bryant‘s 3-year-old daughter is Bianka Bella Bryant. She is the third daughter of the late basketball legend. Kobe, 41, died suddenly in a helicopter crash in California on January 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven other victims.

In addition to Gianna and Bianka, Kobe and his wife Vanessa Bryant are parents to daughters Natalia Diamante, 17, and Capri Kobe Bryant, 8 months.

Fans of the famous family know that Kobe and Vanessa favored Italian names for their children, as the NBA great spent much of his childhood in Italy. Bianka’s name is a variation of the Italian name Bianca. There has been some speculation that the “K” in the spelling of “Bianka” is in tribute to her famous dad’s first name. Bianka’s nickname is B.B.

Bianka’s Birthday Is December 5

Bianka Bryant was born on December 5, 2016. Photos posted on Vanessa’s Instagram page show that Bianka’s most recent birthday was celebrated with a Minnie Mouse-themed party at the exclusive 21 Royal Disney. On Bianka’s third birthday, Vanessa posted to Instagram to say that the little girl brings their family “so much joy and sunshine.”

“Your smile is contagious and the twinkle in your eyes is mesmerizing,” Vanessa wrote to her daughter. “Mommy looks forward to the beautiful flowers you pick for me from the garden every day. I wish I could bottle up the joy you have as you proudly walk through the door with my flower of the day.”

In December, Kobe also posted a sweet daddy-daughter photo on what would sadly turn out to be the last birthday he would ever spend with his little girl.

She Loves Girly Things Just Like Her Mama

Since she is only 3-years-old, it’s too soon to tell if Bianka was passed the “basketball gene” like her older sister Gianna was. While Bianka still could follow in her dad’s footsteps as a basketball star, she’s already walking in her mama’s shoes– literally. Bianka recently tried on her mom’s custom Christian Louboutin boots, and she looked proud to be wearing them.

Bianka loves playing dress-up. She wore a braided blond wig to dress up as Frozen snow queen Elsa in a sweet Instagram photo posted in January, and she has dressed as baby Moana in the past.

In December, Bianka posed with American Ballet Theatre star Misty Copeland for a sweet Instagram photo posted by Kobe. In the caption, Kobe wrote that Bianka “LOVED” The Nutcracker ballet and that the show is a Christmas tradition for the family.

She’s Also Adorably Sassy

The Bryant family’s Instagram feeds are filled with photos of Bianka being her sweet and sassy self. From posing on a pro soccer field with her hands on her hips to swiping a juice box from the fridge, the phrase “This kid” is repeatedly used by Vanessa when talking about her too-cute toddler.

In a hilarious video posted in 2018, Bianka tried to fake out her mama when she asked her what she was holding in her hands. Bianka’s response is priceless as she quickly drops the evidence. You can see the cute clip below.