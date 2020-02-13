‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Zoe Tries To Bond With Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, February 14 reveal that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) has a mind of his own. Even though his father is trying to show him that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is the new woman in his life, it doesn’t mean that Douglas has to like it, per TV Guide.

Zoe knows that sooner or later, she’s going to have to get to know the little boy better. The soap opera spoilers indicate that she’s going to try and reach out to Douglas because she wants them to form a bond. Of course, she will put her best foot forward to prove to him that she is someone trustworthy.

But Douglas won’t even acknowledge the fact that she’s trying. The little boy has already been through so much in his young life. When he lost his mother, Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey), he quickly became attached to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). He wanted her to be his new mom, and when she officially became his legal guardian, he was over the moon.

However, Douglas was very upset at Zoe’s recent birthday celebration. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) threw the model a surprise party at Forrester Creations. He then presented Zoe with a pair of earrings designed by Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) herself. When Thomas then kissed Zoe, a worried Douglas asked Hope if Zoe was going to be his new mother.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zoe will attempt to bond with Douglas, but he won’t even try to put the model at ease. In fact, he will foil Zoe’s efforts and try to make her life as difficult as possible. He wants nothing to do with her. As far as he’s concerned, he only has one mother and that’s Hope.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Douglas will emphatically let Zoe know that “Mommy Hope” is his mother and he only wants to spend time with her. He will reject the model in no uncertain terms and leave her at a loss for what to do. She knows that Thomas and Douglas are a package deal and that they will need to get along if they are to have a future together.

When Thomas told Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) his plans, his friend warned him against it. Not only is he using Zoe to make Hope jealous, but Douglas’ life will also be thrown into disarray. However, Thomas went ahead because he selfishly put his needs ahead of his son. And once again, Douglas must suffer because of his father’s poor choices.