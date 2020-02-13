Normani Kordei Stuns In Lingerie In Sizzling Savage X Fenty Snap: ‘Fleur De Fierce’

Normani stripped down to her underwear for a stunning new photo.

Normani Kordei wowed in a sizzling new photo shared to social media this week. The stunning “Motivation” singer looked every inch the superstar in a snapshot posted to Instagram by Rihanna‘s popular lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. On February 11, Normani struck a pose in a white underwear set from the brand during a floral-inspired shoot for spring.

The former Fifth Harmony singer slipped into a full-cupped underwire bra with two straps across the chest, offering a chic and fun look. She paired the bra with bottoms in the same simple white design, and they appeared to be high-cut, sitting just above her hips to make her long legs look even longer.

The beauty proved she’s just as talented when it comes to her modeling skills as her singing as she showed off her enviable curves. She sat down and rested on her right hip with both hands on the floor in front of her.

Normani had her flawless body on full show to display new spring looks from the “This Is What You Came For” singer’s lingerie collection.

The beauty was surrounded by different flowers and even rocked a gorgeous floral crown that was decorated with an array of colorful buds, including pink and purple roses and carnations.

Normani looked as stunning as ever as she flashed a big smile. Her makeup application included dark lipstick and glamorous eye makeup. She wore her long hair flowing down past her shoulders.

She also kept things glamorous with dangling earrings in both ears, several rings on her fingers, and a silver bracelet on her right wrist.

In the caption, Savage X Fenty wrote the words “Fierce flower” in French (as translated via Google Translate), alongside two hashtags, including #SavageXAmbassador to celebrate Normani being announced as the lingerie brand’s ambassador last year.

In the comments section of the photo, fans were full of praise for the beauty.

“Yes perfect ambassador,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another admirer called the former Fifth Harmony singer “beautiful” with a purple heart emoji.

A third person described Normani as a “goddess.”

Fans are no doubt getting used to seeing some fierce looks from the singer on social media as she regularly keeps her followers updated on her busy life.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, the beauty stunned as she struck a very fierce pose when she stripped down to a chic and stylish Chanel bikini during a sunny trip to Jamaica with her girlfriends.

Normani wowed as she posed for the camera in her designer two-piece and a pair of kitten-heeled flip flops.