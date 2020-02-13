Abby Dowse Rocks See-Through Mesh Bodysuit On Instagram

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse has been keeping her 2 million Instagram followers tantalized with sultry snapshots, and her recent update might be her most revealing yet. The blond stunner sported a see-through mesh bodysuit for the Instagram post, which left her enormous chest exposed and her killer body on full display.

The sexy mesh ensemble was from the brand Missy Empire, which featured a high neck design and long sleeves, and was adorned throughout with tiny sparkle gems that added a flirty vibe to her look. The gems were placed in every diamond corner in the design and covered the entire ensemble. It also had a high leg cut that left her slender hips exposed.

The model posed leaning on a stool beside her. She raised her right hand to the back of her head and tucked one leg slightly under the other. Although the photo was shot indoors, there was plenty of light that illuminated her flawless, tanned skin, which looked incredibly glowing.

The snap was cropped from her lower thighs up, which meant that her toned torso was the main focus with her ample cleavage hard to miss. She did not censor her buxom curves, much to the delight of her fans.

A quick look at the Missy Empire’s website reveals that the sexy outfit is called the “Liza Black Mesh Polkadot Bodysuit” and is retailing for £19 but is currently on sale at 20 percent off, making it £15.20 or about $19.72.

Abby styled her blond locks in a high messy bun. She used a black-and-white polka dot bandana as a headband. Abby opted to wear a full face of makeup, an application that included arched brows, subtle eye shadow, eyeliner, contour, blush, glowing highlighter, and a pink satin lip color.

Abby’s latest update was a huge hit with fans. It earned more than 23,000 likes and over 500 comments in just five hours of being posted on the social media platform. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her stunning physique. Other followers were left speechless, instead opting to leave a trail of flame emoji.

“Abby most probably has the best body on this planet,” one follower commented.

“This is insane babe! Bodysuits always look incredible with your figure and tan lines,” another admirer gushed, adding a combination of emoji in the comment.

“You’re making the bandana more iconic than Tupac,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Simply stunning Abby, perfection!” a fourth Instagram fan wrote.