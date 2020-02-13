Pamela Alexandra Stuns In Tiny Black Dress That Leaves Little Of Her Curves To The Imagination

Pamela Alexandra took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday to delight her 3.2 million followers with yet another racy snap.

In the first photo of the two-part post, the Instagram model poses in what appears to be a hotel lobby. She wears a mini black dress covered in sequins that features a plunging neckline, putting her busty chest on display. The ultra-tight dress includes dangling strings of sequins around the skirt and sheer material covering her upper arms. The 31-year-old poses with her side turned towards the camera, giving fans the perfect view of her ample backside and enviable curves.

The model completed the look with long, white-painted fingernails and her normally thick, curly hair flat-ironed and parted down the middle. She let her long hair flow over her chest and down her back. Pamela also made up her face with thick black mascara and eyeliner, dark matte lipstick, and a touch of blush on her cheeks. She accessorized with a silver pendant necklace.

In the second photo, the model steps back from the camera, putting the front of her body on display. Her followers get a glimpse of her cleavage in addition to black, lace-up high heels that elongate her curvy legs. Posing with one hip pushed out to the side, the influencer holds one hand up to touch the back of her neck.

In the caption of the post, Pamela asks her followers where they are going for dinner tonight. The model often likes to engage her followers in the comments section by posing a question or leaving a leading caption. In the first 15 hours of being posted, the post earned over 70,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments in which her fans left a variety of responses to her question.

“Anywhere you want to go looking like that,” one follower joked, adding a red heart, fire, and heart-eyed emoji.

“We’re staying IN!! I cook,” a fan wrote.

Other fans named specific restaurants that they’d like to take the model to for dinner, including Red Lobster and Burger King, while hundreds of social media users complimented the model on her body and outfit.

“Wow the best figure ever,” another Instagram user commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pamela recently opened an OnlyFans account after receiving requests from her followers. On the social media service, Pamela’s fans can subscribe to her page and receive exclusive content that she doesn’t post to her Instagram page.