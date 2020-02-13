WWE News: Superstar Admits He’s Very ‘Frustrated’ With Company’s Booking

In the latest chapter of a saga that started late last year when WWE boss Vince McMahon allegedly decided to “bury” him, Monday Night Raw superstar Cedric Alexander admitted on Wednesday that he is not happy with his erstwhile lower-card status on the red brand.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., Alexander took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he made his feelings about his recent lack of exposure known to his followers. Simply tweeting the words “Frustrated is an understatement” with no accompanying photo, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion underscored his point by pinning the post at the top of his feed on the social media platform.

Alexander’s tweet about his supposed unhappiness regarding his lack of opportunities on Raw came around the same time that multiple rumors suggested that McMahon has no immediate plans for giving him a better push. Earlier this week, it was alleged that the WWE chairman “gave up” on the 30-year-old quite some time ago and does not view him as a major talent in the making, despite a lack of backstage issues that might sour officials on him.

Also mentioned in this week’s reports was how Raw executive director Paul Heyman was responsible for Alexander’s increased visibility as a mid-card talent in the summer of 2019. Despite how Heyman was hired in this offscreen role in order to oversee the red brand’s booking, the reports alleged that McMahon only listens to “some” of the executive director’s ideas and is “close-minded” when it comes to the ones he doesn’t like. Apparently, giving Alexander a more meaningful push fell in the latter category, hence his demotion to the Monday Night Raw lower card.

“Heyman reportedly had plans to give Cedric a “slow build push” to the top, but plans were reportedly nixed by Vince,” Wrestling Inc. elaborated, touching on the aborted plans from last summer. “It looks like Cedric is still feeling that decision that Vince reportedly made last fall.”

Unlike many so-called “buried” superstars, Alexander hasn’t exactly been losing all of his matches over the last two months. While he did the honors in a squash match against Angel Garza on this week’s Raw, he has also picked up wins over fellow lower-card talents Shelton Benjamin and Eric Young. However, most of his recent television appearances have been on the Raw brand’s B-show, Main Event, including one where he lost to recent NXT call-up Riddick Moss on the January 30 episode. His last match on Monday Night Raw prior to this week took place on December 16, where he ended up on the losing end against Bobby Lashley.