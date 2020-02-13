Brazilian Beauty Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In A Yellow Swimsuit On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio has recently been sharing eye-catching pics of her ensemble for the Vanity Fair Oscar party, but changed things up with her newest share as she flaunted her bod in a yellow swimsuit.

The model was photographed at the beach with the ocean behind her and the sunlight streaming into the frame at a diagonal. She popped her right hip and left her hands by her sides, gazing directly at the camera with a fierce expression on her face. The lighting of the shot left her cleavage looking shiny and glowing, and her pose emphasized her tiny waist and slender legs.

The swimsuit was a new release from her swimsuit brand, Gal Floripa, as part of the “Yantra” series. The one-piece retails for $180 and comes in the golden yellow tone called “Ouro” and a burnt red color called “Rust.” It had thin straps and a v-neckline that allowed her to flaunt her curves plus a high-rise fit in the back that allowed her to show off her curvy derrière.

The Brazilian beauty wore her hair down in a heavy right part with luxurious waves that fell inches past her shoulder. The makeup she wore was minimal and accentuated her natural beauty, the most prominent application being her light pink lipstick. She kept the natural theme rolling by opting to wear no jewelry, which left the focus entirely on her figure and swimsuit.

Photographer Lucas Mennezes and makeup artist Renata Oliveira were tagged in the post.

Alessandra’s followers took to the comments section to gush over her good looks.

“Your body is unreal,” declared a supporter.

“Now that’s classy,” observed an admirer, punctuating their message with a fox emoji.

Others seemed sold on the swimsuit after seeing the photo.

“OMGGGG I NEED THIS! I love this mustard color!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“Omg yes! I [love] this one piece so much,” gushed a fan, using a red heart emoji to make their point.

There’s also another “Yantra” swimsuit that was released at the same time as the one-piece, and it was a bikini with the same neckline.

In addition, Alessandra was spotted in another swimsuit pic on January 22, that time rocking a tiny white bikini while lying on her back on a white mat. The model was spotted with her hands behind her head as she propped up her left knee and glanced to her left. She accessorized with sunglasses and a turquoise charm necklace that fell between her cleavage. The top featured tassels in the center and the bottoms had thin side straps.