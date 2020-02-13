‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Jack Gets A Shock

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, February 13, bring a blast from the recent past for Victor as he prepares for the Newman Enterprises 50th Anniversary gala. Plus, Jack has a plan, but it backfires.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is surprised by an unexpected guest, according to SheKnows Soaps. His ex-wife and the only person who has truly ever been able to come between Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), shows up to spend some time together before the hustle and bustle of the 50th Anniversary gala for Newman Enterprises. These two share a daughter, Abby (Melissa Ordway), and they reflect on her success apart from both their family’s businesses — Newman Enterprises and Jabot. Naturally, Victor and Ashley are proud of Abby.

Recently, Braeden spoke out about the possibility of his on-screen alter ego and Ashley rekindling their romance, and her surprise intimate visit could be the beginning of that. However, Nikki and Victor seem stronger than they have ever been, so it is hard to envision Victor giving that up for Ashley, who currently lives in Paris. Regardless of their future, Ashely is there to celebrate the past and honor Victor along with the rest of his family and friends.

Meanwhile, Jack’s (Peter Bergman) plan backfires. He tries to help out Victoria (Amelia Heinle) after Billy (Jason Thompson) left her and their children. Perhaps Jack hopes that Victoria will continue to pressure Billy to get help, but Vicky lets Jack know in no uncertain terms that she is through with Billy — for good this time. They have gotten together and broken up so many times, and Victoria is entirely over it. Unfortunately for Jack, there isn’t anybody who is willing to go to bat for Billy.

Jack even visits Victor in hopes of getting his old foe to step up for Billy, given that Billy is the father of his grandchildren. However, Victor blows the lid of a big secret about Billy being the one who ran down Adam (Mark Grossman), which leaves Jack stunned. He’s truly worried about his brother now. Jack thinks Billy is having mental health issues again, but Victor has a more straightforward idea. He believes that Billy is actually spoiled and needs something huge to turn him into a man. In that vein, The Mustache gives Smilin’ Jack some advice about Billy that Jack might not be able to follow. Victor thinks everybody should leave Billy to his own devices and allow him to fail.