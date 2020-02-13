Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her bombshell figure in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the mother-of-three rocked a yellow bikini as she sat on a rock formation at a beach. The bikini featured a full-coverage top with spaghetti straps. The bottoms were high-cut revealing lots of exposed skin. Kourtney wore her hair slicked back as she posed for the camera and placed her hands on the rocks beside her. She also appeared to be makeup-free for the seemingly impromptu photo shoot.

As of this writing, the photo has racked up over 300,000 likes since its upload and more than 1,500 Instagram users have commented on it thus far. In the comments section, some fans raved over her appearance.

“You are truly the most beautiful Kardashian to me that’s all I can say take care of maybe one day I’ll be lucky to meet you,” one person wrote.

“U are the definition of mom goals @kourtneykardash ur such an inspiration to me and other people,” another added. “You have raised your children and given them the love some people don’t get to experience. Thank you so much, goddess.”

One fan seemed eager to be in a relationship with the oldest Kardashian sister.

“Even though you’re probably bossy as hell, I want you Kourtney!” they wrote.

In the caption, she tagged the Instagram page of her lifestyle website Poosh. The photo of Kourtney is on their page too and was used as the featured image for an article on the site about how the reality TV star recovers from workouts that leave her sore.

This is hardly the first time that Kourtney has flaunted her figure in a two-piece swimsuit for an Instagram photo. In an image posted on January 15, she rocked a skimpier orange swimsuit as she lounged on a yacht off the coast of Sardinia, Italy. The 40-year-old brunette beauty sat on the rail of the vessel with her legs crossed which showcased the muscle tone in that area of her body. Her taut abs and arms also glistened in the sunlight. The design’s top also showed off her cleavage and was pulled up high enough to reveal a sliver of underboob on one side.

Fans complimented her appearance in the comments section of this post as well.

“Tell me your recipe, I also want to have that body,” one fan wrote. “You’re a goddess.”

The photo has been liked more than 1.5 million times since its upload.