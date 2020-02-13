Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Rocks Her Killer Curves In Fiery-Red Lace Lingerie

Kayla Moody certainly gave fans something to dream about when she took to Instagram late at night on Wednesday to drop a steamy new pic from her recent Entertainmentworld HD campaign in Costa Rica. The hottie served up a seriously racy bikini look from the same shoot early in the morning, as covered by The Inquisitr, and decided to end the day on an equally tantalizing note.

The new upload saw Kayla showing off her killer curves in sexy red lace lingerie as she posed for an ad for Oklahoma-based cannabis retailer, Primal. The Instagram hottie was portrayed holding a box of the brand’s precut cigarettes, also in red, and struck a sultry pose while showcasing the product. Snapped on an outdoor terrace, the blond bombshell sat on a what looked like an elegant patio couch and shot a smoldering look at the camera as she seductively arched her back and parted her legs. The babe held up the product as bust level and coquettishly played with her hair while parting her lips in a provocative way. A wooden staircase railing occupied the background, stretching in front of a lush thicket of greenery that gave tropical vibes to the shot. The garden furniture was padded and sported a bright white color that beautifully contrasted with her fiery-red lingerie.

Kayla looked sensational in the lace lingerie set — a chic two-piece from Lounge Underwear that perfectly showcased her incredible body. The set consisted of a low-cut underwire bra and low-waist, high-cut bottoms. Both pieces were crafted out of semi-sheer lace, which was embroidered with a delicate floral pattern, and featured a contrast hem inscribed with the label’s name in eye-catching white font. While the tiny bottoms certainly showed plenty of skin, the top was particularly revealing and boasted a softly scalloped trim that called attention to her ample bust.

The self-proclaimed “proud military wife” flashed her deep cleavage in the tempting apparel and showed off her flat tummy and tiny waistline. The enticing pose also highlighted her round hip and toned thighs. The photo captured her from the knee up, putting her hourglass frame into full focus.

Kayla accessorized the look with a stylish white manicure. She rocked a bold dark eyeliner and dramatic faux eyelashes and wore a glossy pink shade on her plump lips. The gorgeous blonde styled her golden tresses in loose waves and let her locks fall over her shoulders as they framed her face.

The Instagram sensation penned a cheeky caption, advising fans to stay hydrated and use sunscreen. The photo immediately caught the eye of her admirers, who didn’t hesitate to respond to her sage advice, clicking the like button more than 5,000 times and leaving 310-plus messages on her post — all in the first three hours of it going live.

“Yes… important to hydrate and apply sunscreen… you’re sooooo smokin hot,” wrote one Instagrammer, adding an evocative string of emoji that included a smiling face with sunglasses, four fire emoji, and a hundred-points emoji.

“…and still die when you see Kayla in person like this,” quipped a second follower, painting a suggestive picture with a broken-heart, heart-eyes, and zany-face emoji.

“Looking fantastic kayla,” gushed a third fan, followed by a pair of two-hearts emoji.

“Very nice this red is superb,” agreed a fourth person.