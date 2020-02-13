Chanel West Coast Stuns In Blue Sports Bra & Shorts On Instagram

Chanel West Coast has been sharing a mixture of professional and personal shots to her Instagram page lately, which included today’s post where she rocked a light blue sports bra and shorts that flattered her toned figure.

The rapper stood in an arched doorway and posed with her left hand on her hips and her right foot popped, glancing at the camera with a sultry expression on her face with her lips parted.

The bra allowed her to flaunt her cleavage, and her shorts had a drawstring waistband that rested high on her hips and allowed her legs on show.

The Ridiculousness star accessorized with three necklaces of varying lengths, the shorter ones featuring small charms and the longest one made of thin chains. She also sported a light blue crossbody purse chain strap with fabric weaved through it, slinging it over her left shoulder. She completed her look with a pair of colorful rainbow-colored sneakers with tie-dye accents which she left untied for the occasion.

Chanel wore her hair down in a middle part, her long locks falling in front of her shoulders and reaching her waist. Her makeup application included silver eyeshadow, dark liner on her lower lids, and glossy lipstick. She also infused a bright pop of color in her look with her light purple manicure.

The space beside her was decorated with a framed piece of art, while the wall visible through the archway featured three colorful, mounted skateboards. As well, a large potted green plant was visible in the foreground.

The TV star’s fans took to the comments section to rave about her good looks and her outfit.

“The queen has arrived and @chanelwestcoast is money,” raved a follower.

“Yassssss I see you with that new new turquoise chanel baggggg it looks good on you,” gushed an admirer.

“You’re always out there getting bags!!” exclaimed a third social media user, using three blue heart emoji.

“Sneaker top hit patrol on Chanel’s feet!!!” wrote a supporter.

In addition, Chanel shared another update on February 1 where she rocked another sports bra, that time pairing it with a denim jacket and pants. She wore her jacket partially falling down her shoulders, in a way that revealed its fuzzy tan lining. The rapper held a nude Chanel bag in her right hand and wore her hair slicked back with a middle part, completing her look with thick gold hoop earrings and multiple necklaces.