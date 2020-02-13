Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King, Says “Two Wrongs Don’t Make A Right”

The rapper took to Instagram to issue a public apology to the TV personality.

After a week of tension between rapper Snoop Dogg and TV personality Gayle King, Snoop Dogg issued a public apology for threatening King. According to reporting in Deadline, the rapper issued the statement in an Instagram video after saying that he would “come get” King. Snoop’s threat came after King asked Lisa Leslie about rape allegations against Kobe Bryant.

“Two wrongs don’t make a right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” Snoop said.

The rapper said in the caption to the post that a conversation with his mother had helped him decide to issue an apology.

“So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, being mad at questions you asked … so I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful,” Snoop continued.

In explaining why he had issued the attack in the first place, the rapper said that he felt the need to defend Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident on January 26. In the interview with Leslie, King asked the WNBA star about sexual assault allegations that were made against Bryant in 2003. In light of Bryant’s death, Snoop said that he felt the questions were inappropriate.

He also sent a message to those who look up to him, saying that it’s okay to admit when you’re wrong. He concluded by adding that he hoped that he and King could sit down and talk someday.

In his original comments, Snoop described King in a derogatory manner and issued a threat, saying he would “come get” King. Eventually, the rapper walked that back, clarifying that he wanted no harm to come to the TV host.

Following the backlash to King’s interview with Leslie, her close friend Oprah Winfrey suggested that King was struggling with the outrage. In an interview on Today, Winfrey choked back tears as she explained that King felt unsafe leaving her own home because of the backlash to the interview, per CNN.

In defending her interview, King said that the clip had been pulled out of context and put on social media. She said that she understood how, in that context, it appeared to be attacking Bryant’s legacy, but that was not at all her intention. King also said that, when the interview originally aired, there was no major backlash to the question in the larger context of the interview as a whole.