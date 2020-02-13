Rihanna Sizzles In White Lace Lingerie & Says ‘Be Mine’ On Instagram

Rihanna has been sharing a steady stream of professional photos on her Instagram feed lately, and she’s posted some irresistible snaps of her rocking intimate wear to promote her Savage x Fenty brand. And that’s exactly what she did in her newest update, where she rocked white lace lingerie and exuded flirty vibes.

The sensation sat in an elegant pink chair with gold trim in front of a floor-length mirror as she angled her left shoulder towards the camera. She glances back with a sultry expression on her face, her lips slightly parted.

The lingerie set that she wore included a bra, bottoms, and thigh-high stockings with a feminine feel. Her bare derrière was partially visible in the shot, although most of her curves were censored by her pose. In addition, pink tulle fabric was draped on the mirror in front of her and cascaded down onto her knees and toward the ground.

Rihanna was photographed with her hair partially in curlers, as she was presumably caught in the middle of getting ready to go out. Aside from the curlers on the sides of her head, her locks were slicked back into a low ponytail, her locks so long that they fell down to her booty. She also accessorized her hair with a pearl-studded clip on the top of her head, adding a glam factor.

The stunner’s makeup application was also eye-catching as she wore shimmery purple eyeshadow with light accents below her brows, dark eyeliner on both lids, and mascara. Rihanna also wore dark blush and glossy pink lipstick.

Her jewelry included multiple earrings, including a bedazzled drop earring and a pearl necklace.

Rihanna highlighted the Valentine’s Day theme in her caption when she suggested that she ought to be her follower’s Valentine this year.

Her fans rushed to the comments section to send their love to the bombshell.

“My timeline has been blessed,” declared a follower.

“Stop showing me out!!!!!!” joked a supporter.

“Breathtaking should be replaced with Rihanna in the dictionary..LOML,” gushed a third social media user.

“Oh my Gosh… Look at this woman! The perfection!” raved an admirer.

In addition, the singer shared another lingerie pic on January 31 that showed her rocking another Savage x Fenty set. That time, she rocked a lavender ensemble with a bra, high-rise bottoms with black polka dots, and thigh-high stockings. She struck the Bambi pose with her left shoulder facing the camera and smiled widely while wearing a matching purple wig. Her hair was short and the bangs fell in front of her face, obscuring her eyes.