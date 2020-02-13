‘Outlander’ Season 5: New Images Released Showing Brianna’s Wedding

The premiere episode for Season 5 of 'Outlander' will feature the wedding of Brianna and Roger.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of Starz’s Outlander. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

New images have just been released detailing the upcoming wedding of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), according to Vogue.

With the fifth season of Outlander about to commence this month, viewers are looking forward to what will happen in the hit time-traveling series. And, Starz has not disappointed regarding upcoming images for the TV series.

A multitude of images taken from Brianna’s marriage to Roger (Richard Rankin) has been released by Starz. Featured are the bride and groom as well as Outlander favorites, Claire and Jamie.

Costume designer for the historical drama series, Trisha Biggar, also described details of Brianna’s dress, which features Scottish thistles.

“It’s a cotton and silk gauze over a very fine silk taffeta. I used a variety of different photos for inspiration.”

Biggar also explains that the bride wears a set fo family pearls that have been passed down through the family and came from Scotland.

In addition to the first episode of Season 5 featuring Brianna’s wedding, it will also flash back to the wedding that started it all in the pilot episode of Outlander. And, in much the same way that first wedding was the jumping board for the entire season, so too will this wedding. After the consummation, a gathering on Fraser’s Ridge will be the catalyst for the entire American Revolution.

While the wedding is a focal point for Episode 1, for many, it is Claire and Jamie’s continued relationship that is front and center, something of which Heughan discusses with Vogue.

“It’s the rock of everything else that goes around them,” Heughan explained.

“They have this extended family now, but always at the heart of it, Jamie and Claire are deeply in love. There’s finally no more wondering, When will they be together? They’ve aged gracefully together, and they still have a great love for each other, and I don’t think that’s ever going to end.”

The remainder of the wedding photos can be viewed via Vogue.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, for those making comparisons between Outlander and HBO’s Game of Thrones, Balfe insists that the Starz series will not go beyond the source material. Instead, she believes that there are plenty of books yet to keep the TV series behind what is happening in the book series.

Season 5 of Outlander will premiere on Starz on February 16 at 8 p.m. EST. A sixth season has already been confirmed by the network.