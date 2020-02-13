Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In White Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her Instagram followers with a sassy snap in which she rocked a white mini dress in a casual shot.

In the picture, Tarsha posed behind the wheel of a luxury vehicle. She didn’t reveal her exact location, but she tagged Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia in the geotag of her post. In the caption, Tarsha mentioned that she was on her way to do some shopping, and she looked sexy yet effortless for the outing.

Tarsha rocked a white mini dress that featured a t-shirt style top with a crew neck and short sleeves. The crisp white hue looked incredible against her bronzed skin, and the dress hugged her curves to perfection. Tarsha posed with one leg propped up, so the bottom of her dress was almost entirely obscured, but fans could see that the hem didn’t reach more than a few inches down her thighs. The dress appeared to be crafted from a ribbed material that added an extra bit of texture to the look.

Tarsha paired the mini dress with some white sneakers with a thick platform sole. She continued on the white hue even in her accessories, as her long locks were pulled back in a high ponytail and secured with a white scrunchie. The stunner rested one hand on her shin while the other played with a strand of her hair. She stared straight at the camera with her lips parted, a soft pink gloss covering her pout, and her eye makeup done in neutral tones.

The post was a double update, and after sharing one sexy snap, Tarsha got silly and posted a second shot in which she rocked a different expression. In that picture, her legs were crossed, showing off her physique, but she stuck her tongue out in a playful look.

Tarsha’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 17,900 likes within just four hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the ensemble.

One fan was particularly captivated by Tarsha’s crisp white sneakers, and questioned “how do you keep your trainers so clean looking?”

“Gorgeous,” another fan said, followed by several emoji.

“Beautiful as always!” one follower added.

Tarsha loves to flaunt her curves for her eager Instagram followers. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner from Australia shared a snap in which she rocked a tiny pink bikini. In that particular snap, she posed on an outdoor bed with white semi-sheer curtains all around it. Her curves were barely covered by a skimpy strapless bikini top and string bikini bottoms in a hue that popped against her bronzed skin.