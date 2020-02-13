Christina Aguilera Drops The ‘Fall On Me’ Music Video With A Great Big World: ‘In Full Bloom’

On Tuesday, Christina Aguilera joined Ian Axel and Chad Kind — two singers who call themselves A Great Big World — for a new music video for their song, “Fall on Me.”

The legendary singer and the singing duo had worked together prior to this fresh collaboration when the three artists dropped “Say Something” in 2013. The song, which was awarded a Grammy, went Platinum six times.

Christina and A Great Big World, who actually debuted “Fall On Me” at the American Music Awards last November, were lauded for their effort. Meanwhile, the duo talked about the meaning of the single on their Instagram account this week on the day the video dropped.

“To us, ‘Fall On Me’ is a search for connection and love. It’s about surrendering to something bigger than oneself and trusting that the answers we seek will reveal themselves in time.”

One of the duo’s social media followers commented on the music made with superstar Xtina.

“You guys are a match made in heaven. You bring out the soft nature so many people don’t catch in her talent… [Christina] channels the nearly unmatched artistry you guys are bringing to the world. Every song moves me tears… you remind me of what it’s like to be fragile or strong, sensitive yet confident,” said one fan, who added the hashtag, “thanks for your talent.”

On Wednesday, Christina shared a pack of four still photos taken from the fresh “Fall on Me” video. The mother-of-two transformed into what looked like the picture of spring that had just bloomed after a cold and dreary winter.

In the social media images, the 39-year-old star was surrounded by cherry blossoms as she blended in with her own version of floral beauty. Christina sat among the flowers while wearing a gorgeous Georges Hobeika gown featuring a strapless neckline and a massive skirt that appeared to have been sprinkled with more flowers.

As seen in the third picture in the pack, her music video wonderland had been constructed in a small section of what resembled a large photo studio.

Christina shared her most recent Instagram post with her 6.6 million followers and within 35 minutes of the update going live, it earned nearly 32,000 likes and some 450 comments.

“These pictures, the colors just everything & our [queen emoji] looking beautiful, exclaimed one admirer.

“This music video is beautiful! The imagery and music presented. Thank u, queen,” stated a second fan, who added a sparkling star and a double pink heart emoji.

“Girl, all those pictures and the MV are pure ART!!!” exclaimed a third Instagram user, who added a red heart and a heart-eye face emoji.

Christina her been very busy this past year on various projects. Besides working on new music, the prolific performer starred in her first Las Vegas residency starting in June 2019, according to The Inquisitr.

For her Sin City stay, Xtina rocked some pretty scanty bodysuits, a far cry from her most recent wardrobe for the “Fall On Me” music video.