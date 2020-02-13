Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Rocks Barely-There Black Bikini On A Raft In Jamaica

Candice Swanepoel sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week with a smoking hot new photo that is proving hard to be ignored.

The eye-popping snap was shared on Wednesday and was an instant hit with the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s 14.1 million followers on the social media platform. A geotag on the post indicated that the photo was taken in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, though it did not seem that Candice was visiting the tropical island, as she noted in the caption of her post that the location was “where [she’d] rather be.”

The camera captured the South African beauty enjoying a beautiful day outside while lounging on a long, wooden raft. She leaned her body backward to soak up the warm sun, all the while looking absolutely stunning in an itty-bitty bikini that left little to the imagination.

A tag on the photo indicated that the barely-there two-piece was from the model’s own Tropic of C swimwear line and, judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly seemed to do her brand justice. The swimwear set included a minuscule black top with impossibly tiny triangle-shaped cups that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. The piece also boasted extra long ties that wrapped tight around Candice’s midsection to highlight her trim waist and abs.

The blond bombshell also rocked a pair of black bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The garment covered only what was necessary, and showcased Candice’s long, toned legs and pert derriere thanks to its daringly high-cut and cheeky design. It also featured a thin, curved waistband that was pulled high up on the model’s hips, further accentuating her flat midsection and slender frame.

Candice completed her look with a pair of open-toed water sandals, and added a pair of oversized hoop earrings for the perfect amount of bling. She tied her blond tresses in a messy up-do and wrapped a red bandanna around her head to keep any loose locks from falling in front of her face. The model also appeared to be going makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the babe’s new bikini-clad Instagram update earned nothing but love from her millions of fans. The snap has racked up over 98,000 likes after 10 hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for Candice’s jaw-dropping display as well.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that Candice looked “perfect.”

“Seriously, you can’t be more beautiful than her,” quipped a fourth.

Candice often shows off the pieces from her swimwear line on Instagram. Another recent addition to her feed saw her flaunting her curvy booty in a pair of animal-print bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the post over 379,000 likes.