Record GOP Turnout Is A ‘Warning Sign’ For Democrats, Says Former White House Official

Former Donald Trump White House official Matt Mowers recently spoke to Breitbart News via a statement and said the recent GOP voter turnout for the president during the New Hampshire primaries — the highest of all incumbent presidents of the last four decades — should serve as a “warning sign” for Democrats ahead of the 2020 election.

“The incredible turnout for the President should be a warning sign to the Democratic Party at large, disorganized and unable to count its own votes, and to Chris Pappas here in the First District, who couldn’t even state whether or not he’d back the socialist winner of the New Hampshire primary,” said Mowers, who is a Republican congressional candidate for New Hampshire’s first congressional district.

“The President is going to win New Hampshire – and we’re going to make sure he has a Congress to work with him.”

Trump’s success in New Hampshire is one of several warning signs that have been noted in recent months. As The Inquisitr previously reported, political analyst Molly Ball appeared on CNN’s Newsroom in early January and spoke of Trump’s impressive fourth-quarter fundraising in 2009, which totaled approximately $46,000,000.

“Just the cash on hand that he’s amassing is a real warning sign for Democrats that they’re going to have a tough competition on their hands,” Ball said, per Breitbart.

Team Trump Campaign Manager Brad @Parscale on New Hampshire voter turnout: It shows how wrong the Democrats were about impeachment, the people are excited to vote for @realDonaldTrump in November pic.twitter.com/AKhqc2OuiG — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) February 13, 2020

On the Democratic side of the election, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took the top spot over former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. As The New York Times reported, almost 300,000 people voted in the Democratic primary, which is much higher than the 2016 turnout. Not only that, but the participation breaks the record set in 2008, which led to the historic election of Barack Obama. However, The New York Times noted that when factoring in the states continually increasing voting-age population, the turnout was on par with those observed over the last two election cycles.

Per Toronto Star, Sanders’ rise has been causing alarm in the Democratic Party, with many in the traditional wing of the party fearing that his Democratic Socialist label will harm him in his battle against Trump. House Democrats in swing districts are also reportedly worried that Sanders’ nomination will decrease their chances of re-election. Others believe that Sanders’ win would not bode well for taking the White House and keeping the House of Representatives.

Interestingly, a recently leaked recording revealed that Trump admitted he feared to take on Sanders in 2016 and was glad that then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton picked Tim Kaine.