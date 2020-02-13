‘Westworld’ Season 3: New Poster Released Declaring That ‘Free Will Is Not Free’

Season 3 of 'Westworld' is set to premiere on March 15.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO‘s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid potential spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on March 15. Now, HBO has released the first image for the upcoming series, according to Collider.

The new image comes by way of a poster. There are no familiar faces in the image, instead, a robot kneeling down against a pink backdrop is depicted. A cityscape can be seen on the horizon. This is perhaps a reference to the fact that Westworld will venture outside of the theme park that has featured so heavily in the first two seasons of the hit sci-fi series.

A tagline is also included in the poster. “Free will is not free,” emblazons the skyline above the robot.

Previous seasons of Westworld have explored the potential of free will among the robots — or hosts — created for use by humans in the theme parks. These hosts are able to be programmed to respond to human stimuli and create credible dialogue and actions in return. However, over time, it appeared that some hosts were able to break free of their programming and become sentient. With this new tagline for Season 3, it seems likely that the TV series will further explore just how free the hosts really are.

For those wondering what will unfold in the next season, it has already been confirmed that Aaron Paul will join the cast line-up as Caleb, a human who is not particularly fond of hosts and their use in the Westworld park. However, that does not stop him from owning his own robot. A season 3 trailer has already revealed that Caleb will come into contact with Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood). However, as yet, it is unclear how their storyline will play out.

A new organization will also be introduced when the series returns next month. Called Incite Inc., they are billed as being able to fix even the “most unsolvable problems.”

“The world is complex, complicated, messy,” the organization claims in a recent clip.

“But life doesn’t have to be. The future is powered by you and we know you. Incite is different.”

Liam Dempsey Sr. is billed as playing Jefferson Mays, who is the head of this corporation.

Fans can also view the latest clip for Season 3 of Westworld below.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO on March 15.