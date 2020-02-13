Miley Cyrus Walked For Marc Jacobs F/W 2020 Show At New York Fashion Week

Miley Cyrus has just graced Marc Jacob’s runway for his fall 2020 collection at New York Fashion Week.

The event, which just closed out NYFW, marked the 2020 fall debut for the “Don’t Call Me Angel” songstress, per WWD.

Miley joined a number of A-list models on the runway including supermodels Gigi Hadid, Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Cyrus shared a video of herself rocking the event in true Miley fashion on Instagram with the caption “Included @marcjacobs,” followed by a black heart emoji. The post has already garnered more than one million views and thousands of comments.

The singer is seen exuding her usual rockstar energy as she comes out in a black bralette and hip-hugging long black pants. In the video, the musician is holding a zebra-print coat behind her as she struts down the runway like a natural. The look was finished off with long black gloves and a bold necklace.

“YUP. STOMP QUEEN,” Hailey Bieber wrote in a comment that has 556 likes so far.

“Yasssss,” Cyrus’ brother, Trace, wrote.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also approved of the singer’s walk, leaving a string of fireball emojis in a comment.

The singer foreshadowed earlier in the week that something big was coming when she was seen exiting the acclaimed designer’s office in New York City, per Elle.

This is not the first time that Cyrus has walked for a major designer. In 2015, she walked the runway for Jeremey Scott, who she even collaborated on an accessories collection with.

Similarly, this is not the first time Marc Jacobs has cast celebrities as models for his shows. In 2016, the designer had gotten Lady Gaga to walk for his show. In 2014, he provided Kendall Jenner, who was then a reality television star, with the opportunity to have her first-ever runway debut.

Last week Cyrus was spotted at the Tom Ford F/W 2020 show in Los Angeles, among myriad celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Jeff Bezos, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Kris Jenner, Dr. Dre, Lil Nas X, Lisa Bonet, and arguably the most important person in fashion, Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Both the Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford attendances are unexpected moves by the “Wrecking Ball” singer as she has stayed away from Fashion Week events the past few years, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Tom Ford equally shocked the fashion world this past week by ditching New York Fashion Week and instead hosting his 2020 show on the opposite coast in Los Angeles.