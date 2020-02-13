Blumhouse Has Decided To Move Forward With Releasing Their Controversial Thriller ‘The Hunt’

Last year, the Universal and Blumhouse horror movie, The Hunt, was canceled and pulled from the release calendar. Now, the studios have reconsidered and decided to release the film next month, reports Variety.

The Hunt was marketed as a daring and controversial new film that followed a group of liberals to hunt down and kill conservatives as part of a high-stakes cat-and-mouse style game akin to the famous short story The Most Dangerous Game by Richard Connell.

The film was initially slated to hit theaters on September 27, 2019. However, after the Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas mass shootings, the film studio felt it wasn’t the right time for a violent film like The Hunt to be released in theaters. Adding to the pressure was the vocal condemnation of the movie by President Donald Trump, who tweeted about it when the trailer was first released.

“The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!” tweeted the President.

However, according to producer Jason Blum and writer Damon Lindelof, the marketing of the film misrepresented The Hunt‘s real message.

Blum stated that he felt everyone got the film wrong because “no one had seen the movie. It was the most talked about movie that no one has ever seen.”

Lindelof went as far as to say, “This is not a dangerous movie. This is not a provocative movie. This is not a divisive movie.”

Both Blum and Lindelof stated that in light of Trump’s criticism, they hope he does watch the film. They want to hear his thoughts about The Hunt after he’s gotten the chance to see it for himself and draw his own conclusions.

Fans of horror movies and Blumhouse are ecstatic that the film will get a theatrical release. Many people have even called the new marketing strategy “genius,” since it uses a lot of the criticism and quotes from last summer to its advantage.

The updated poster now contains several quotes from the movie’s many naysayers, including calling it a “political uproar,” “a disturbance to our country,” and more.

makes me want to see it. new poster for #TheHunt pic.twitter.com/NmRspMbd3Q — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 11, 2020

Along with the news that The Hunt would be released, after all, came a brand new trailer and poster that the creators feel does a better job at representing the film and its real story.

The Hunt will officially be released in theaters on March 13, 2020.