Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina Twerks Up A Storm In New Video

Cardi B‘s younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, danced like there was no tomorrow in a recent Instagram video, shaking her booty up and down and side to side in the mesmerizing clip.

Hennessy had her back to the camera as DJ Nelson’s “Hit It From The Back” blasted in the background. She wore a white patterned T-shirt with matching leggings. Her straight black hair was pulled into a ponytail, with only her bangs hanging down on the sides of her face.

At first, she started off by slowly dropping it low, bending her knees as she started shaking her butt. She completely isolated her lower half, so that everything from the waist up wasn’t moving a bit — despite the hard work she was putting into her legs and derriere. She picked up her ponytail and let it fall to the beat of the track.

As the music picked up, Hennessy pulled her body back upright into a standing position, placing the palms of her hands on the table in front of her. She still twerked the whole time. She then rotated her hips and moved her behind in a perfect circle, gyrating faster and faster in time with the song.

When the tune built up to the chorus, that’s when Hennessy really started getting into it, slightly bending one knee in and shaking her legs up and down, which only made her curvaceous backside bounce even more.

She then dropped it low again, popping her booty out in a perfect rhythm. She put one hand on her knee and looked over her shoulder.

As the song built up more and more — and DJ Nelson shouted “Oh!” repeatedly — Hennessy bent over even further and started furiously shaking her butt. As she stood up straighter, her dancing got even more NSFW. She ended the dance on a slower, more sensual note, moving her derriere slowly in a circle.

At the time of this writing, the incredibly impressive video has over 2.7 million views and close to 17,000 comments, including from such famous friends as her sister, Cardi B, Tamar Braxton, Normani, and more.

Her fans also flocked to the comment section in droves, with her 6.3 million Instagram followers in awe of Hennessy’s twerking skills.

Some users cheered her on as if they were there, watching her in person.

“Go Hennyyy go Henny,” one wrote, adding flame and heart-eye emoji.

Others wanted to learn her moves.

“We gotta learn how to do this for the club though,” said one fan, tagging their friend.

Even more recognized what a workout the dance was.

“I attempt to do this for 3 seconds and my legs be burnin!” revealed a follower.