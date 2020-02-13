Isabella Buscemi Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Rose-Colored Lingerie

Smoking hot model Isabella Buscemi shared a steamy new pic of herself to her Instagram page yesterday, much to the delight of her 1.9 million followers. The Instagram vixen hardly left anything to her imagination thanks to the see-through fabric composing her panties and bra.

Isabella modeled rose-colored lingerie by Fashion Nova that accentuated her curvy assets. Her strappy bra contained several cutouts to reveal her breasts beneath, and the lacy cups hardly even managed to hide her nipples from view. The photo barely managed to be Instagram-friendly, especially as her skimpy panties were completely see-through aside from a small patch along the crotch. To make the picture even sexier, Isabella tugged on her panty straps to show off her endless legs and her taut belly. She also added a diamond belly button piercing for a little sparkle.

She also shared a discount code with her followers to use at Fashion Nova.

The stunner styled her golden locks into loose curls that cascaded freely down her chest. She accessorized her scanty ensemble with her custom-made Isabella necklace, a bracelet, and a single ring. It also appeared that she had recently painted her fingernails a glossy shade of black.

For her makeup, Isabella adorned her angelic facial features with an all-over foundation, bronzer, dark red lipstick, mascara, and an eye-catching shade of highlighter heavily dusted across her upper cheekbones.

Within a day of going live, Isabella’s post racked up over 66,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments. Her many fans flocked to her comments section to drool over her jaw-dropping body and bodacious curves. A few of her supporters joked that she was going to “break the internet” with her smoking hot body, others said she was “wife” material.

Veronica Bielik wrote, “This sets suits you perfectly.”

“Omg I love this lingerie,” gushed one fan, adding several double heart emoji to their comment.

“You just are perfect ART, and delightful gourgeous [sic] women,” raved another admirer.

“My divine goddess you are a beautiful angel beauty my heart,” contributed a third person.

“Jaw dropping flawless perfection,” chimed in a fourth user.

Aside from her regular followers, many of Isabella’s famous colleagues also liked and commented on her photo, including, Ariana James, Yaslen Clemento, Natalia Garibotto, Bruna Rangel Lima, and Katelyn Runck.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the busty Italian-Cuban model had shared a racy pic of herself wearing scandalous black lingerie that revealed the majority of her killer figure and incredible breasts.