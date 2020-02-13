Andrew Yang Says He Will Endorse A Candidate That Supports A Universal Basic Income

Venture for America founder Andrew Yang dropped out of the Democratic presidential race yesterday, ending his long-shot campaign that managed to outlast sitting senators and experienced politicians. Although recent reports suggest Michael Bloomberg‘s team is eyeing Yang as the next potential New York Mayor, the businessman appears to⁠ — at least for now⁠—be focusing on pushing his universal basic income (UBI) as much as possible up until election day.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Yang noted the increasing popularity and support for UBI and said he would keep “pushing the ideas” of his campaign forward.

“We’re already talking about the next steps. And if anyone wants my endorsement, all you have to do is come out for universal basic income, say every American should get $1,000 a month, and then I will be there with you on the trail the next day.”

When pressed about a potential run for another form of office, Yang said he was “certainly open” to the idea but pointed to his drive to continue focusing on the “problems that animated” his campaign and continue “working to solve them.”

Yang stopped short of endorsing a particular candidate at this time but said he would support the eventual nominee.

>>@AndrewYang says if any Democratic candidate wants his endorsement, they need to come out in favor of UBI. pic.twitter.com/QjWD0KOLXS — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) February 12, 2020

Although Yang’s base of support is highly diverse, Business Insider reported that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is most likely to benefit from his decision to exit the presidential race. According to the publication, 69 percent of Yang’s supporters would be happy with a Sanders’ nomination. Not far behind is Elizabeth Warren, who 64 percent of the serial entrepreneur’s supporters said they would be content with.

After announcing his decision to end his presidential bid, Yang received warm words from many prominent public figures, as well as past and current presidential candidates.

“The great Andrew Yang was a victim of being ahead of his time,” wrote comedian Norm Macdonald, who was one of the many comedians that endorsed Yang’s campaign. “Don’t worry, pal, the nation will catch up.”

“Good ideas outlast campaigns. In our politics, and in my heart, he is here to stay,” wrote former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.

Yang also received words of support from Sanders, Bloomberg, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and CNN commentator Van Jones.

Yang’s decision to drop out of the presidential race came after the results of the New Hampshire primary, which put him in eighth place with 2.8 percent support from 8315 votes, per The Associated Press.