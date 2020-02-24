Capri Bryant: Who Is Kobe & Vanessa Bryant’s 8-Month-Old Daughter?

Kobe Bryant‘s 8-month-old daughter is named Capri. The sweet baby girl is the youngest child of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in the early morning hours of January 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Kobe and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, welcomed four daughters together: Natalia Diamante, Gianna Maria-Onore, Bianka Bella, and Capri Kobe Bryant.

While the youngest baby’s middle name is in tribute to her famous father, her first name, Capri, also has special origins. Kobe lived in Italy as a young child and he spoke fluent Italian. His love for the country stayed with him, and he and Vanessa visited the Italian island of Capri in 2017, according to Us Weekly.

Here is more to know about the NBA star’s littlest princess:

Capri Was Born On June 20, 2019

When baby Capri was born last June, both Kobe and his wife shared the news with sweet Instagram posts. In addition to announcing that the baby would share her father’s name, the celebrity couple also revealed their daughter’s nickname, Koko.

“We are beyond excited that our baby girl ‘Koko’ has arrived,” Kobe captioned the birth announcement, adding the hashtags #BryantBunch #4princesses and #blessed.

Fans and famous friends, including The Roots’ frontman Questlove and actress La La Anthony, sent congratulations to the Bryants, according to Hollywood Life.

The happy news came nearly six months after Kobe kicked off the new year by announcing his wife’s pregnancy with the message, “New Year, New Baby! Baby Mamba on the way. 2019.”

Capri Bryant Has Her Daddy’s Eyes

In photos Kobe shared of Capri to Instagram, fans noted how much she looks like her famous daddy. She especially shares his warm brown eyes. In the comments to a photo of Vanessa holding the couple’s youngest daughter, one fan wrote, “Capri has her daddy’s eyes/ face. Very beautiful.”

In a more recent, heartbreaking post, Vanessa shared an adorable video of Capri standing up for the first time, just a few weeks after her daddy’s death. In the caption to the photo of a smiling Capri, Vanessa wrote that her littlest girl looks like her sister Gianna “Gigi” with Kobe’s eyes.

Kobe Was Thrilled To Have A Fourth Daughter



Kobe loved being a father to girls, and his short time with baby Capri will forever be documented with the adorable photos the family shared. In October, the NBA great posed with his girls for a Wizard of Oz-themed family costume which had Vanessa as the Wicked Witch, Natalia as Scarecrow, Gianna as the Tin Man, Bianka as Dorothy, and little Capri as an adorable version of the Cowardly Lion. Kobe was the Great Oz himself. But he really likened himself to a king.

Last April, Kobe told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres he was thrilled to add another girl to his kingdom.

“I’m super excited. I love my princesses,” he said.

Kobe joked that it was Vanessa who was putting on the pressure to have a boy, but the Lakers star previously told Extra he was perfectly happy to be outnumbered by the girls in his house.

“Well, it’s pretty cool for me ’cause its Daddy’s little princesses,” Kobe said. “Guys keep teasing me. My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess… get in line.'”