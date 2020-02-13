Bernie Sanders Supporters May Have Cost Him Nevada’s Most Important Union Endorsement With ‘Vicious’ Attacks

Nevada's 60,000-member Culinary Union released a flyer critical of Sanders' Medicare For All policy, allegedly unleashing attacks from Sanders' followers.

Just 10 days ahead of the Nevada caucuses, the third contest of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary season, supporters of Bernie Sanders, who won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, may have severely hurt their candidate’s chances to win the important endorsement of the state’s most powerful labor union.

The 60,000-member Culinary Union — which represents Las Vegas casino and hotel housekeepers, bartenders, and porters — on Wednesday issued a statement saying that Sanders supporters “viciously attacked” the union, after it published an informational flyer saying that Sanders’ “Medicare For All” proposal would end the union’s own health care plan, which had been negotiated “over 8 decades,” as quoted via Twitter by Nevada Independent reporter Megan Messerly.

The Culinary Union’s health care plan is considered perhaps the best in Nevada, and even includes the Union’s own 60,000-square-foot health clinic for its members. But Sanders has said that under his proposed national single-payer health insurance plan, private insurance — including union and employer plans — would be “essentially” eliminated, according to a Washington Post report.

“Private insurance as it exists today is nothing more than a confusing morass designed to make people jump through hoops before they can actually get the care they need,” Sanders has said, as quoted by The Post.

Joe Biden (pictured) quickly issued a statement supporting the Culinary Union. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

After issuing the flyer, the union was slammed with “tweets, as well as ‘a lot of phone calls and emails'” from Sanders supporters angry about the criticism of their candidate from the powerful union, according to Messerly.

The Culinary Union has not yet endorsed a candidate in the Democratic race, nor decided whether it will issue an endorsement at all, according to an Associated Press report. But five California unions that are affiliated with the Nevada Culinary Union through the national Unite Here organization have announced that they are backing Sanders — or giving a co-endorsement to Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who also supports “Medicare For All,” according to AP.

In the statement, posted to its Twitter account, the Culinary Union — which calls itself Nevada’s “largest immigrant organization” with members from 178 countries — said that while it believes that, as Sanders often says, “healthcare should be a right, not a privilege,” it was disappointed in Sanders’ supporters for their attacks in response to the union’ publication of “facts on what certain healthcare proposals might do” to affect the Culinary Health care plan.

Culinary Union spokesperson Bethany Khan told the AP that the flyer contained no information that the union has not already communicated to the candidates directly, and that it was not meant as an indication of any possible endorsement by the union.