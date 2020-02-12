‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Flirty White Bikini

Kara Del Toro is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Maxim model took to her account on the social media platform on Wednesday to wow her 1.3 million followers with a smoking hot new set of photos that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. Though no geotag was included in the post, fans will recall that the model has been enjoying a trip to Bali for the last few days, which is likely where the series of five photos were captured.

Kara was seen standing outside on a luscious green lawn in the slew of snaps that went from “candid” to posed. A sea of towering palm trees and the cloudless blue sky provided a stunning background behind her, but it was the Instagram hottie herself that captivated her audience by showing off her killer curves in a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The social media sensation stunned in her flirty white two-piece that popped against her deep, all-over glow. The set included a unique, ruffle top with poufy sleeves and a low scoop neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. The garment also featured two dainty ties that fell from the middle of her chest and blew gently in the breeze, drawing further attention to the babe’s busty display.

Kara also sported a pair of white bikini bottoms that were even more risque than the top half of her look. The barely-there number covered only what was necessary and showcased the stunner’s toned legs and curves thanks to its daringly high-cut and cheeky design. It also boasted a thin, string waistband that was pulled high up on Kara’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and toned abs.

To accessorize her itty-bitty ensemble, the bombshell added a dainty pendant necklace and a set of small pendant earrings. She also sported a pair of trendy oval sunglasses to provide some relief from the glistening sun. Kara completed her look by tying her honey-blond tresses back in a sleek bun, and rocked a cranberry red lip for a bright pop of color.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Kara’s latest social media appearance with love. The multi-photo update has racked up over 10,000 likes in less than one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the model’s eye-popping display.

“So hot!” one person wrote.

“Breathtaking beauty,” said another.

“Just perfect girl,” commented a third.

“You are very beautiful, like a flower,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Kara has flaunted her incredible figure on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her rocking a set of white lingerie while showing off her perfect tan. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the snaps nearly 39,000 likes.