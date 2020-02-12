‘Maxim’ Model Liz Turner Shows Off Fit Physique In White Bikini At The Beach

Liz Turner shared a new update to her Instagram account that showed where she has been shooting for a recent campaign.

On Tuesday, February 11, the American Maxim model took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself in a bikini that has her 928,000 Instagram fans raving about her fit physique and beauty.

For the photo, Turner stood on a beach in front of a palm tree. The background was filled by fine white sand, lounge chairs and a straw roof kiosk in front of the ocean. The model indicated via the geotag that the picture was taken in Islamorada, Florida. In her caption, Turner told her followers that shooting at the beach always makes her happy.

On her upper body, Turned wore a bikini top in white with little lace details in beige, a color palette that helped bring out her tanned complexion. The top featured thick straps that went over the model’s shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dipped into her chest, showcasing Turner’s ample cleavage. It also included a twisted detail at the front.

Turner teamed her bikini top with a pair of bottoms in a hot pink shade. The captured captured the model from the hips up, so it does not show whether she has on a skirt or shorts. However, the bottoms had an elastic band that sat low on her frame, showcasing Turner’s slender midsection and toned abs.

One of the tags she added to her post suggested that her outfit is by Southern Marsh Collection. Turner accessorized her look with a gold pendant around her neck. According to the other tag, her necklace is courtesy of Kyle Cavan, a brand of “jewelry inspired by vintage coins, architecture and iconic traditions,” as per its Instagram page.

Turner wore her dark blond hair in a side part and styled down as it fell over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest.

The post proved to be popular with her following. In under a day of being published, the photo has garnered more than 40,800 likes and upwards of 330 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about Turner’s beauty, and also to express their admiration for the model.

“Face so good,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a fire emoji.

“Perfect angel,” replied another fan.

“Wowwww gorgeous!” a third fan chimed in, including a few fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“The beach makes everything better,” another one added.