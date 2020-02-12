Kendall Long Opens Up About Split From Joe Amabile, Fans Start Rallying For Her To Be ‘The Bachelorette’

Could The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise veteran Kendall Long become a frontrunner to be The Bachelorette this spring? It is too soon to know how likely that is, but the reality television star is opening up about her recent split from “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and she says that she’s not closing herself off to finding love.

Many Bachelor in Paradise fans thought that they would be hearing about an engagement between Kendall and Joe soon, not a split. Based on what Kendall just shared in her latest podcast episode, it seems she thought the same thing.

The latest episode of Down to Date was released on Tuesday and Kendall was quite honest about what happened with Joe. As People details, Kendall said during the podcast that she didn’t see the split with Joe coming.

Kendall says that she and Joe really were best friends and she notes how they had recently moved into a new place together and gotten a dog. The Bachelor in Paradise star says that she and Joe still have a lot of love for one another, but ultimately, they found that they couldn’t get on the same page about where to build a future together.

After their post-filming Bachelor in Paradise reunion, Joe relocated from Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles where she lived. He was able to further his romance with Kendall that way and he also competed on Dancing with the Stars. Just a few months later, the couple shared that he’d moved to California for the long-term.

With their split, Joe and Kendall revealed that he had moved back to Chicago. Now, she says that he came to realize that he missed his family and friends and saw his future back in Chicago rather than Los Angeles. Kendall says that prior to signing their recent lease, she had told him that she wasn’t interested in moving to Chicago.

“I don’t want to be angry. He wasn’t happy. He did try,” Kendall explained.

Despite what seems to have been some conversations about Chicago versus Los Angeles, Kendall says that she really did think they would end up married.

“I thought Joe and I were going to literally be married. If anyone knows me, I’m not the person that plans my wedding and I was literally doing that with Joe,” the Bachelor in Paradise star admitted.

Despite the heartbreak, Kendall insists that the experience has helped her figure out what she’s ultimately looking for in a partner.

Does that mean that she could be a contender to look for love this spring as The Bachelorette? Kendall doesn’t make any reference to the possibility, and in the grand scheme of things, it might be too soon for her to be ready for something like that.

In light of today's breaking news, I'm gonna need Kendall to be next season's #TheBachelorette She's awesome and Peter's girls are terrible. #TheBachelor — Shady Lane (@rawrrr) January 29, 2020

However, some fans of The Bachelorette are already hyping the idea on Twitter.

Filming for the next season of The Bachelorette will start in mid-March. Typically, one of the ladies from Peter’s season would be the most likely to get the opportunity. However, this time, there don’t necessarily seem to be any obvious frontrunners.

Should Kendall’s name be thrown into the mix of possible leads? It seems like there may end up being a long list of both current and former franchise contestants for ABC to consider and The Bachelorette fans will be curious to see how this all plays out.