Blac Chyna Glitters In Gold In New Instagram Photo

Blac Chyna shimmered in a bright gold ensemble in one of her most recent Instagram story uploads. The reality star looked radiant as she kneeled down and posed for the camera in what appeared to be a metallic bodysuit.

The model stared seductively into the lens, bending down so that her derriere just about rested on the heels of her feet. She wore a super low-cut, gold-and-black satin bodysuit that showed off her every curve. The top flaunted her cleavage, and her bust almost spilled out of the top.

While the blouse part of the outfit was semi-loose fitting, the black, corset aspect of the bodysuit was extremely tight, which showed off Chyna’s curvaceous booty.

She paired the ensemble with espadrilles with matching gold laces and black platforms printed with sparkling silver stars. She also wore a strand of pearls around her neck.

Chyna rocked shoulder-length, black hair with this look, which made her able to show off more skin. Her locks were deeply parted and curled inwards at the ends.

Her brows were arched sharply above her eyes. Her eyes were done in a brown-hued smoky eye, starting with a champagne color on her lids and transitioning into a toasted brown shade as the color fanned out past her eyes. Her lids and waterline were rimmed with kohl liner, which flaunted her brown eyes.

Her cheeks were heavily contoured and brushed with bronzer, which made her cheekbones pop. She wore a nude-pink gloss on her lips, and her long nails were lacquered with an ivory-colored polish.

Blac Chyna also showcased several of her tattoos in the outfit. Her 16.7 million followers could see the “King” ink on the side of her hand for 7-year-old son King Cairo, her son with Tyga. (She also shares daughter Dream, 3, with Rob Kardashian, and has a tattoo for her as well, though it is not shown in the photo.)

She also flaunted her red “1986” tattoo, which represents her birth year. The multi-colored bed of flowers, reaching from her ankle to her toes, could also be seen in the image.

As The Inquisitr reported, Chyna most recently attended the 2020 Academy Awards, looking flawless in a Dona Matoshi gown. The cobalt blue-and-black dress featured square, high-rise shoulders, a plunging neckline, and a high slit. She wore her hair super short and in finger waves.

Despite her glamorous look, Blac Chyna’s red carpet appearance surprised and confused many, including friend Wendy Williams, who even asked, “How was she there?”