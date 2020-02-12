‘Vikings’ Season 6: Showrunner Admits Things Seen In Episode 10 May Not Actually Be True

Michael Hirst teases fans of 'Vikings' regarding the deaths of certain characters in the midseason finale.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10 (titled “The Best Laid Plans”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the fate of a couple of characters in History Channel’s Vikings may not be as clear cut as initially thought after the midseason finale aired last week. Now, the series creator, Michael Hirst, reveals further details that may substantiate this, according to SyFy Wire.

Episode 10 of Vikings saw what appeared to be the deaths of main characters, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) and King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen). Both appeared to fall in battle, Bjorn at the hand of his half-brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen).

Since the midseason finale aired, viewers have been speculating over the fate of these characters. Many believe that what was seen actually happened, while others suggest that their lives now hang in the balance. Some viewers even theorize that Bjorn will fake his own death in order to create a surprise attack, much in the way the attack on Paris unfolded in an earlier season of Vikings. And, according to the Viking sagas on which the TV series is based, this is something Bjorn Ironside actually did during the Viking Age.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

The show’s creator has continued to tease fans regarding the ambiguity of what happened to these characters. Most recently, when he was questioned by SyFy Wire, Hirst continued to muddy the waters.

“So you think they’re both dead?” Hirst responded when questioned about Bjorn and Harald.

He then explained further regarding these characters, teasing that things may not be as they seem and that all will be revealed when Season 6 returns.

“If I was a betting man — I wouldn’t bet on their long-term survival — but I haven’t actually seen them die yet. So I would reserve judgment about that, I cannot wait for you to see Episode 11 because a lot of the things you think might be true, may not be quite so true.”

And, if Bjorn does survive, the question of whether his fate will follow one of the stories from the Viking sagas that sees him become the King of Sweden. However, viewers will have to wait until Vikings returns in order to find out more about what will happen regarding this character.

As yet, no release date has been announced by History Channel for the Season 6 return of Vikings.