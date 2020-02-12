WWE Rumors: Three Huge New Names Confirmed For Hall Of Fame 2020 Class

This duo and this legend will certainly make it a very unique class for 2020.

When it comes to the class for the WWE Hall of Fame, fans want to make sure that those getting a spot are deserving of it. It has already been announced that Batista and the New World Order (nWo) will be a part of the 2020 class, but there are numerous others yet to be named. Now, rumors are swirling that state the Bella Twins and Japanese legend Jushin “Thunder” Liger are definitely going to be inducted during WrestleMania 36 weekend.

It was back in December that WWE announced the inductions of Batista and the original nWo for the 2020 class. Since that time, it has been very quiet as far as other inductees being named, but that appears as if it will all be changing quite soon.

The nWo will include four members with Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman representing the stable. Batista will, of course, be inducted on his own, but rumors are now stating three other names that will join them this year.

The Twitter account for WrestleVotes is reporting that they’ve received confirmation on the inductions of the Bella Twins and Jushin “Thunder” Liger. WWE has yet to say anything regarding their inductions, but the account is usually spot on if they actually come out and report anything.

I’ve heard several names talked about for this years Hall of Fame. Was only able to get confirmation on 2 of them as of now, they are: The Bella Twins & Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 12, 2020

WrestleVotes reported that they’ve heard a number of different names tossed around for this year’s Hall of Fame class. They made that tease over the last couple of days, but did not say anything until they received confirmation regarding at least a few of the inductees.

Of course, there is the possibility that the Bella Twins and Liger don’t end up being inducted this year, but that remains to be seen.

The Bella Twins had a long career in WWE as they started out in Florida Championship Wrestling back in 2007 and stayed with the company until 2012. After being away from WWE for about a year, they returned and had brief runs as singles competitors and as a tag team.

It was in March of 2019 that both Nikki and Brie Bella confirmed they were retiring from in-ring competition.

Jushin Liger is a legend who made his wrestling debut back in 1984 and just wrestled his last match in January. He’s wrestled all around the world, but never really had a run with WWE in any way, shape, or form.

Back in 1990, Liger defeated Akira Nogami at an event that was co-produced by WWF/WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and All Japan Pro Wrestling. In 2015, Liger defeated Tyler Breeze in a special match on NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

Again, there is no real way of knowing if the inductions of the Bella Twins and Jushin “Thunder” Liger will actually happen this year until WWE says something. Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is a great honor, and these superstars would make the 2020 class truly something special.