Josie Canseco Flaunts Pert Derriere In Victoria’s Secret Lingerie

Victoria’s Secret model Josie Canseco regularly takes to social media to share sexy photos and videos of herself with fans, and in many of them, she leaves very little to the imagination. The blond beauty already boasts a following of over half a million followers on Instagram, and with almost every photo that she shares, her fans get very excited. In the most recent snapshot shared on her account, Josie rocked a revealing tank top and undies that flaunted her major assets.

In the image, the 23-year-old model looks casual, but sexy in a cropped beige tank top that was made out of a soft, cotton fabric. She looked straight into the camera with a gave a sultry look as she tugged at her tank top as if to tease her fans even more. As she posed diagonally, a look at her side showed her wearing no bra. She coupled the look with a pair of coral undies that exposed her pert booty.

Josie appears to be wearing a face full of beautiful makeup in the shot that consisted of dewy foundation, warm-toned eye shadow, defined eyebrows, contour, a hint of peach blush, and glowing highlighter, as well as pink color on her lips. She wore her long, blond hair down and expertly styled in loose beachy waves, cascading down her back.

In the caption of the photo, Josie mentions that her new sizzling upload is an early “Valentine’s Day” treat for her avid followers. According to the geotag, she is currently in New York City.

It was not long before the supermodel’s fans began showering her latest share with love. The update has earned more than 19,000 likes in addition to over 110 comments after just an hour of being live on the popular photo-sharing app — and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Many of her fans took their admiration for the sultry snap even further by leaving compliments for the jaw-dropping display, while other admirers simply dropped a trail of emoji.

“Best Valentine’s Day present I could ever ask for,” one admirer commented, adding a star-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Your dad is legendary and you are hot. Stop throwing it in my face,” another follower chimed in.

“@josiecanseco you look like your mom in this pic,” a third social media user wrote, noting her mom Jessica Canseco, the former wife of Josie’s dad Jose Canseco, former Major League Baseball outfielder and designated hitter.

Meanwhile, a fourth Instagram user mentioned Josie’s rumored boyfriend, Logan Paul, stating that he’s a “very lucky guy.”