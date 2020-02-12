Melissa Riso Asks Fans About Their Valentines Day Plans While Clad In Lacy, Red Lingerie

Melissa Riso’s most recent social media share literally has her fans seeing red. As those who follow the brunette beauty on the platform know, Riso has never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer curves in some seriously scandalous outfits including bikinis, lingerie, bodycon dresses, and more. In the most recent photo update that was added to her feed, the model looked nothing short of spectacular.

In the caption of the post, Riso geo-tagged her location in Los Angeles, California. The model appeared in the doorway of a home, leaning her back against the door and looking off into the distance with a serious look on her face. Riso smoldered in a lacy red lingerie set that included a skimpy bra and matching panties, exposing her killer legs for the camera. The bombshell held a black piece of fabric over her chest and completed the look with a pair of heels.

The bombshell wore her long, dark locks down and straight as they fell all the way down her back. Riso also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick, completing the outfit with a pair of high black heels. In the caption of the photo, she asked her fans what their Valentines Day plans are.

The snapshot has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans already with over 14,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of her followers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her stunning figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“Beautiful shot! Happy Valentines Day babe,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart emoji.

“Gorgeous picture and You look great gorgeous beautiful lady,” a second follower commented on the sultry new snapshot.

“OMG so Beautiful Woman,” one more raved in addition to a number of flame emoji.

“Hands down most attractive woman ive ever seen,” another fan wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Riso sizzled in another NSFW outfit, that time in one that was a little less revealing. The stunner looked picture-perfect while clad in a white shirt that she had unbuttoned dangerously low, exposing her cleavage for the camera. Riso paired the hot top with a pair of red leather pants and like her most recent social media update, that one garnered a ton of attention.