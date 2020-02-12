Kendall Jenner Shares That North West Is The Most Fashionable Of Her Siblings’ Children

Kendall Jenner thinks that North West will be the next fashion icon to come out of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The runway model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spoke to E!’s Pop of the Morning while she was attending New York Fashion Week. According to Hollywood Life, host Victor Cruz asked Jenner who she felt was the most fashionable in her large family. While she had several options to choose from, Jenner said that North West is the fashionista of the tribe. She also added that North has a creative eye that sets her apart from her siblings and cousins.

“I have to say North because she actually dresses herself at this point and likes to create outfits, like will put things together that you just wouldn’t even think of,” she answered. “She’s so good at it.”

As for her other nieces and nephews, Jenner admitted that they are still “too young” to know what their fashion sense is at the moment. North’s dad and mom are both considered to be fashion icons in their own right and have said that North is beginning to follow suit. Kim Kardashian has shared that North chooses her own outfits for many of their events and during the 6-year-old’s day-to-day activities. She has also said that, while she is able to experiment with her fashions, Kanye refuses to allow her to wear makeup like her beauty guru mom.

North has also been recognized for her fashion sense outside of her family. In February 2019, the then-five-year-old icon graced the cover of WWD for their special edition of fashion-forward influencers in the Generation Z demographic. The outlet reportedly chose North for already marking her territory in the fashion space and was deemed as one of the celebrity tots to watch, per Fashionista.

While Jenner had her own opinions regarding her nieces and nephews, fans of the model may not be seeing her have a little fashionable child of her own any time soon. Jenner is famously known for being the only one of her siblings without children and seems to be doing fine without any. She also shared during her interview that her focus is currently on her career and not comparing herself to her peers in the modeling industry.

“I’m just trying to be the best version of myself. I don’t think you need to try to be anybody else,” she said. “I think that’s always what I’m trying to remember, especially in today’s day of social media when you’re looking at everyone else and thinking everyone else’s lives are so perfect. I think kind of just being like, ‘you know what, I’m dope.'”