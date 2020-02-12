Cosplay Queen Jessica Nigri Shows What It Is Like To Date A Cosplayer In Racy Instagram vs. Reality Photo

Jessica Nigri is shattering a few dreams with her most recent Instagram post.

On Tuesday, February 11, the model — who is popularly known as the “Queen of Cosplay” — took to the popular social media platform to share a montage that showed the what dating a cosplayer looks like, for the most part.

The collage included two side-by-side photos, one of which was a bit too racy to share here. However, users wishing to take a look can do so here.

The first portrayed Nigri in a racy interpretation of the character Super Sonico from the anime series SoniAni: Super Sonico The Animation. The second photo showed Nigri starring into her phone screen wearing comfy clothes.

“Another edition of, What you think Dating a Cosplayer is like VS. REALITY,” she captioned her post. “Sweatpants and hoodies 95% of the time YA’LL!”

For the sexy shot, the blond stunner went fully topless for this photo shoot. She simply wore a multicolored yukata and Super Sonico’s trademark headphones. The influencer teamed the look with a teal guitar necklace and a matching hair accessory.

Nigri also sported a long, light pink wig and magenta contact lenses to further resemble the fictional university student. The cosplay model styled the hair in a ponytail, leaving a few loose tendrils to frame her face.

She completed her look with expertly applied makeup, which included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, pink eye shadow, thick lashes, and light pink lip gloss. Nigri’s nails were also painted in a flattering purple color that matched her outfit.

For the “reality” photo, Nigri rocked a pair of checkered flannel pajama pants, which she teamed with a bright orange hooded sweatshirt. The model held a few objects inspired by videogames in both arms while playing with her phone. Nigri wore her blond hair down. Most of it fell over her face from under the hoodie.

The hilarious post proved to be a hit with her 3.9 million fans. Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 146,000 likes and upwards of 969 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app used the opportunity to engage with Nigri, showering the cosplayer with compliments in the comments section.

“Or you’re just angrily working on a shirt while topless cuz you gotta keep checking if it fits,” one user wrote, referring to the fact that Nigri makes a lot of her own costumes.

“<insert ‘why not both’ meme>” replied another fan, trailing the comment with a rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

“Both are nice. We like both,” a third one chimed in.