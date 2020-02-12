Fitness Trainer Krissy Cela Is A Smokeshow In Matching Underwear Set

With another new day comes another smoking hot photo from bombshell Krissy Cela. As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, Cela regularly flaunts her toned and tanned figure for fans on social media, rocking everything from bikinis to crop tops to lingerie and more. In the most recent update that was added to her sultry feed, the model sizzled in another sexy ensemble for a double-photo update.
In the caption of the post, Cela did not tag her location, but she appeared to be striking a pose in a room in her home. For the first photo in the series, the model looked down at the ground with a slight smile on her face. She put her stunning figure on display in a skimpy underwear set that included a tight white bra and matching panties. Cela’s abs looked rock hard and her legs looked incredibly fit in the image. For the sexy look, she wore her long, dark locks down and waved. She also sported a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.
The second photo in the deck was similar to the first. For that shot, Cela sported the same, sexy outfit but struck a slightly different pose. In the caption, she shared an inspirational message with her fans, telling them to try and change their perspective and choose happiness.
View this post on Instagram
Let me tell you something…. not too long ago I honestly felt like shit. Instagram is a fraction of life so yeah majority of people will show you the best bits. Truth is, I was dealing with a lot and that’s okay… we all do. Anyways back to me telling you something… my mum said to me (I was crying in front of her saying I just felt like I wasn’t enough) she said “krissy what are you doing, you are unique, you are precious and you need to stop trying to find external factors to make you happy and open your eyes to your internal happiness because it’s always been you who’s held the key” mum got deep with me familia… but I needed to hear it. I’ve had the privilege of spending a week getting to know some of the Tone & Sculpt App girls and their stories….one thing we all had in common is that regardless of what life throws your way… YOU have to find that internal strength, that willpower and that happiness to make a change and to be present with your life. You want to be happy? Change your perspective of life, you want to be strong… get up and move ! You want to feel less sluggish… cook yourself a good meal. Things are simple we just love to over complicate them! Find your happy within you, find your peace within you. Don’t rely on anyone or anything for that… it’s really always been you. PS thanks mumma bear Cela you my rock. ????
Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans. In addition to an impressive 39,000 likes, the post has also amassed over 300 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some of her fans took to the comments section to let her know that she looked amazing, while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment on the post by using emoji instead.
“Krissy i needed this so much right now omg,” one fan wrote, in addition to a series of clapping hand emoji.
“So happy you’re feeling so positive. You look amazing,” complimented a second Instagram user.
“I FREAKING LOVE YOU OMG,” a third chimed in, adding a series of flame emoji.
Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cela sizzled in another scandalous outfit, that time in something that was a little bit dressier. In that particular shot, Cela could be seen wearing a white crop top that scrunched at the side and hit above her naval, showing off her fit physique. She paired the top with some sexy jeans that were boyfriend fit and draped perfectly off her body. That post also earned her rave reviews.