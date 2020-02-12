WWE News: Former Multi-Time World Champion Officially Returning Later This Month

After a long absence, the former champ is about to be back.

As almost every eye in WWE is on the “Road to WrestleMania,” the matches will slowly be added to the event to build up the card. Some are wondering which legends could come back for a match, and it has been revealed that one former multi-time World Champion will be returning soon. John Cena is on his way back to the ring and he’s actually confirmed to return to WWE later this month on Friday Night SmackDown.

The official website of WWE did confirm the return appearance of Cena to Friday Night SmackDown, and it’s coming on February 28, 2020. There really is not much more that has been revealed or even teased about his comeback, but one has to believe that this is leading to something with WrestleMania.

It may be hard to believe as Cena hasn’t been seen on WWE television since back in July when he had a rap-off against The Usos on Raw Reunion. Cena hasn’t had a match in WWE since Monday Night Raw on January 14, 2019, when Finn Balor won a Fatal 4-Way he was included in.

WWE brought up the fact that Cena made his debut with the company nearly 18 years ago when he stood up to challenge Kurt Angle. Since that time, he has won 16 World Championships and gone on to be a Hollywood star, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to give up the ring just yet.

WWE said that there is no way of knowing what Cena has planned for his return on Friday Night SmackDown, but fans won’t want to miss it.

The “Doctor of Thuganomics” hasn’t really had a regular WW schedule in years, but the early part of 2018 is when he was most recently active. After the Greatest Royal Rumble in April of 2018, Cena has only had five matches period, and many believed he’d be retiring soon.

While his focus has been more on making movies and appearing in Hollywood, that’s not to say that Cena is ready to give up wrestling. Upon WWE announcing his return, he even joked that fans had not been able to see him in quite some time which plays upon his famous catchphrase.

Thank you to @WWE for allowing me the opportunity to come to #Smackdown @WWEonFOX to promote a project nearly 20 years in the making. #InvisibleMan ???????? https://t.co/vN3FcK8RN2 pic.twitter.com/OWqhxUPyB6 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 12, 2020

With rumors that The Undertaker will once again not be a part of WrestleMania, WWE is going to need another iconic name on the card. John Cena did miss last year’s big event and it is no surprise that the absence of those two legends was felt. His return is coming soon on Friday Night SmackDown and it could signal his in-ring comeback, or it could be a way of promoting his next Hollywood feature.