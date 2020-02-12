‘The Walking Dead’ EP Declares That Negan’s Involvement With The Whisperers Could Go In Many ‘Different Ways’

After escaping Alexandria, Negan has joined with the Whisperers in the latest season of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has joined sides with the Whisperers after escaping his captivity in Alexandria. While some fans have strong views on his role with the group, CBR reports that according to The Walking Dead‘s executive producer, this storyline could go in many directions.

Previously, Negan was being held captive in Alexandria for his crimes committed as the leader fo the Saviors. However, someone freed Negan in Season 10 and he quickly found the Whisperers. Even though Negan has many reasons to turn against the community, some fans have theorized that Negan may be covertly trying to take down the antagonistic group from within by joining with them. However, executive producer, Denise Huth is remaining tightlipped about which avenue Negan will take when Season 10 returns.

“Negan is with them now,” Huth said during a new clip for The Walking Dead‘s return. “That could still go a lot of different ways.”

Even if Negan is not trying to infiltrate the Whisperers, one of its leading members, Beta (Ryan Hurst), does not trust him. This character, who is second in charge, has already confronted Negan about his ways and it is obvious to viewers that he will be keeping a close eye on the newcomer.

“Beta doesn’t trust him at all,” Hurst also said in the Season 10 teaser. “Beta has an innate sense of who he’s going to find allegiance with and who he’s not.”

The actor who plays Negan was not about to reveal any spoilers either regarding which side Negan will pick.

“You just don’t know where he sits with anything,” Morgan said in the new clip for Season 10.

Gene Page / AMC

When Negan joined with the Whisperers, he was very charismatic, something that both annoyed Beta and appealed to their leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton). So, when Season 10 returns, the possibility is there that Negan could manage to sidle his way into favor with Alpha and, with his insider knowledge of Alexandria and the people there, create a powerful front against the communities.

He then revealed that “Negan and Alpha together are a formidable twosome.” Many fans took this as suggesting that the pair might join up and create absolute havoc for the communities in the promised Whisperer War. However, fans will have to wait until the series returns later this month in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.