Emily Ratajkowski Rocks A Tiny Bikini Featuring Her Bodacious Booty As She Faces A Wall With Her Legs Parted

On Tuesday, Emily Ratajkowski showed up on the Instagram account for her brand, Inamorata Woman, while rocking a minuscule bikini from the collection. In the image, she faced a white wall featuring a set of what appeared to be windows reflected on the surface as she posed in the tantalizing two-piece featuring a green-and-black leopard print.

EmRata’s enviable legs were slightly parted and parallel to the floor as her bodacious booty took center stage. The bottom half of the tiny garment was cut up so high on the legs that the impressive model’s thigh gap was apparent. The top of that part of her bikini — which was dubbed “The Melba” — came up to her waist, showing how impossibly small her waist is.

The two-piece swimsuit’s top was tough to see since Emily long, luxurious locks trickled down her back, almost hitting the bikini’s bottoms. However, on the Inamorata Woman‘s site, that piece of the garment featured a tie in the middle of the front and a generous strap in the back, allowing for good support while still allowing for a good amount of the wearer’s cleavage to be exposed.

The bottoms of “The Melba” — which were tagged as “Brazilian” style — include a tie on one side, echoing that detail as seen on the top.

Each part of the ensemble was priced at $80, allowing the purchaser to buy the top, the bottom, or the entire bikini. This saucy selection comes in five different prints, including one version made in solid black. Another leopard print in yellow-and-black fabric was also on offer, as were a yellow-and-white dotted version and a burgundy-and-black leopard and large links version.

EmRata’s most recent Instagram update earned plenty of attention from Inamorata Woman’s fans within a day of the post going live. More than 27,700 followers clicked “like” on the post, while over 70 people commented about the model and her “The Melba” bikini. Some offered emoji — including red hearts, pigs, heart-eye faces, fire, confetti, and strong-arm muscles — while others wrote words regarding what they were thinking.

“You have got a lovely front side [too],” quipped one of Emily’s admirers.

“Not available for bigger sizes? Never gonna be skinny nor tall like you,” expressed a second follower, who added a crying face and a sad face emoji.

“Love the view,” gushed a third Instagram user, who added a red heart, two fire, and a heart-eye face emoji.

“Really trying to figure out how this is worth $185,” stated a fourth follower.

By way of background, Emily began her career as a model and actress prior to adding a clothing line to her credits. She came to fame while co-starring in Robin Thicke’s iconic video for his epic song, “Blurred Lines.” In the music video, the brunette beauty appeared while wearing next to nothing. In other words, she was nude save for a nude-colored g-string, as The Inquisitr pointed out, in a post also quoting another source who mentioned that she “built her career on the notoriety” caused by her appearance on the “Blurred Lines” video.