‘The Walking Dead’: New Clip Declares That The Whisperer War Commences With The Season 10 Return

The communities will finally declare war against the Whisperers when Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' returns.

A new clip for the Season 10 return of AMC’s The Walking Dead has boldly proclaimed that the Whisperer War is coming, according to IGN Nordic.

During the first half of The Walking Dead, the threat of the antagonistic group, the Whisperers, has been ongoing. The leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), has pushed for her own set of rules and created boundaries of which the communities must not cross, to do so means certain death. However, as the season progressed, it became apparent to all that the Whisperers must be dealt with. Then, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the midseason finale saw a large group from the communities trapped in a cave and surrounded by a horde of Alpha’s walkers.

Moving forward, the Season 10 return will see the communities clash with the Whisperers according to the series showrunner, Angela Kang.

“Everything is just in question,” Kang revealed.

“Borders have been crossed, the truce has never been truly a truce and that’s all going to come to a head. The first half of the season we really saw a cold war approach and in the second half that really gets hot.”

Not only did the showrunner confirm that trouble is coming regarding the return of The Walking Dead. Samantha Morton also described her thoughts on the second half of Season 10.

“Everything just gets ramped up to a very, very heightened degree of fear, anxiety, suspense,” Morton said in the clip.

However, it is Ryan Hurst, who plays Beta that really drives it home that the second half of Season 10 will be all about the war between the groups.

“The Whisperer War is upon us,” Hurst declares.

Already, spoilers have revealed that many of those trapped in the cave with the dangerous herd of walkers gathered by Alpha will escape. This means that they will be angry at being trapped by the Whisperers and more than ready to fight to maintain their freedom. This will likely help to push the communities to respond by attacking the Whisperers. However, who wins and how this will all unfold remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait until the Season 10 return later this month in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.