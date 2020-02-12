Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Flashes Some Leg In A Black Mini Dress: ‘One Step At A Time’

Hailie posed on a flight of stairs.

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, showed off a sporty yet sophisticated look in a set of stylish social media snapshots.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old fashionista took to Instagram to share the pair of pictures of her creative clothing combination. Hailie was pictured rocking a shirt-style mini dress with long sleeves. The gap beneath the garment’s bottom button created a high slit. Hailie drew attention to this design detail by posing with her knee bent and her toes pointed so that the gap exposed quite a bit of her shapely right thigh.

Hailie accessorized her modern take on the little black dress with a black leather belt bag. The thin belt gave her otherwise baggy look a little shape by accentuating her waist. The textured rectangular purse on the belt featured a gold closure, and the bag was pushed slightly to the side. Hailie’s only other accessory was a pair of black sunglasses with rectangular frames and dark lenses.

Hailie completed her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers decorated with gray and black accents. She wore her casual footwear with a pair of low-cut white socks. She had her light brown hair pulled back in a low, sleek ponytail, adding to the athletic but polished aesthetic of her overall look.

Because Hailie was wearing shades, it was impossible to see her eye makeup. The rest of her beauty look included a matte natural pink lip, sculpted brow, and the slightest hint of blush on her cheeks.

The social media influencer was posing on a white staircase. She was pictured reaching back with her right hand to play with her ponytail. In her first photo, she was standing to the side and turning her head to look down at the camera. She had the slightest hint of a teasing smile on her lips. In her second snapshot, Hailie was staring straight ahead.

Hailie used the caption of her post to promote the LIKEtoKNOW.it influencer shopping app. As usual, her followers responded to her post with a flood of positive remarks about her impeccable wardrobe choices, and her photos managed to rack up over 29,000 likes in the span of an hour.

“Beautiful! The outfit is gorgeous,” read one response to her post. “Hope you are well Hailie.”

“All of your outfits are so pretty,” wrote another fan.

“As always looking extremely fashionable would love links for the whole outfit if you wouldn’t mind,” a third Instagrammer remarked.

“I love this whole look! And that confident pose! You’re killing it!!” gushed a fourth admirer.

