‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Shows Off Beach Bod In Sexy Black Bikini

Yanet Garcia’s most recent Instagram share definitely has her living up to her title of “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl.” As fans who follow Garcia on social media know, she’s one of the most popular influencers on the planet and she has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure in a wide-range of NSFW ensembles. In the latest update, the model had some fun in the sun in another jaw-dropping shot.

In the caption of the new photo, the beauty did not specifically tag her location but she struck a pose on a beach, wearing a huge smile on her face. The beauty appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup in the shot as her long, dark locks were worn down and at her back. The weather girl kept things simple, adding a small silver bracelet to the outfit while putting her killer figure on display.

The shot showed the smokeshow clad in a sexy black bikini and she left little to the imagination, flaunting plenty of cleavage in the peek-a-boo top that dipped low into her chest. The bottoms were just as sexy, hitting near her hips while her toned legs and taut tummy took center stage. In the caption, the bombshell shared a little bit of inspiration, telling fans that working hard is important but so is believing in yourself.

The post has only been live on her page for a short amount of time but it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention already with over 270,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments. Some fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji instead. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“Absolutely beautiful. You are the prettiest person I have ever laid eyes on,” one fan gushed, adding a few flame and heart emoji.

“That body is the best thing I have seen all day,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“The perfect woman, marry me pleaseeee,” another social media user asked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia stunned in another NSFW look, that time in another beachside look. In the photo, Garcia flaunted her gorgeous curves in a tiny black swimsuit that showed over her rock hard body once again. It comes as no surprise that the photo racked up a ton of likes and comments.