Bikini Model Natalie Roush Shows Off Round Booty In Tiny Thong On Instagram

Bikini model Natalie Roush turned up the heat on her Instagram feed on Wednesday with a new post. In a series of photos on her feed, the stunning babe showed off her pert booty and long legs in a tiny thong that left very little to the imagination.

The photos showed Natalie standing in an all-white room in front of a clear glass sliding door. Outside, a clear balcony overlooking a cluster of green trees could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds as the sun poured into the room and bounced off Natalie’s glowing skin. She looked better and more radiant than ever in an all-black look that did nothing but favors for her killer body.

Natalie’s look included a tight-fitting, black crop top with a deep V-neckline that barely contained her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, Natalie’s toned, flat tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, black thong.

Natalie’s thin, string thong featured a U shape. The front sat low on her waist to show off her abs even further, while the sides came up high on the model’s hips to emphasize her hourglass figure. Small, gold rings on the straps exposed even more skin. The model’s long, lean legs were on full display, as well as her round booty.

Natalie accessorized her look with a black beanie and a silver choker necklace. She appeared to be rocking a natural face, though she hardly needed any makeup with her natural beauty. Natalie’s long, brown hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves under the hat.

The first photo showed Natalie from the side as she stuck out her backside for the camera. In the second, third, and fifth photos, the babe turned to the front and crossed one arm over her chest, which pushed up her cleavage even further. The fourth photo was taken from farther away and showed Natalie pointing her toes to accentuate the length of her pins.

Natalie’s post garnered more than 20,000 likes and just over 290 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Happy Wednesday to you angel. wow you’re so incredibly gorgeous,” said one fan with heart-eye emoji.

“You’re absolutely perfect,” another user added.

“You are sooo beautiful and stunning,” a third fan wrote.

Natalie always knows how to drive her fans wild. Last week, the babe showed off her killer body once more in a skintight workout set, which her fans loved.