JLS Announce Reunion Tour For 2020

Seven years ago, British boyband JLS announced they were splitting. With a new decade just begun, the “Everybody In Love” chart-toppers have revealed they will be kicking it off with a reunion tour, per Digital Spy.

After months of rumors and speculation, the headlines about JLS getting back together are true. All four original members — Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, JB Gill, and Oritsé Williams — will be taking part and are ready to bring the nostalgia.

Titled, “Beat Again,” the tour is named after their debut No. 1 single.

On November 12, they will kick off the tour in Dublin, Ireland, and will continue across the U.K. visiting cities such as Hull, Birmingham, Manchester, and Cardiff, to name a few.

On December 1, they will play London’s iconic O2 Arena.

Fans can sign up to be a part of their pre-sale which will take place next week. General sale will take place on Friday, February 21 at 9am, GMT.

Earlier this week, JB explained that the reason they decided to reunite in 2020 is that the timing was right and it’s been a decade since their debut self-titled album, which achieved four-times platinum status in the U.K.

For the tour poster, they have recreated the black-and-white album cover of their debut record. The upcoming shows see the group back in arenas on some of the biggest stages.

JLS first rose to fame in 2008 when they appeared as a contestant on The X Factor in the U.K. They became the runner’s up and proved to the public that you can still go far by not winning a talent competition.

Since 2009, they have released four studio albums — JLS, Outta This World, Jukebox, and Evolution — which all entered the Top 3 in the U.K. and one compilation album — Goodbye – The Greatest Hits.

They racked up five No. 1 singles — “Beat Again,” “Everybody In Love,” “The Club Is Alive,” “She Makes Me Wanna,” and “Love You More” — and a total of 10 Top 10 hits, per The Official Charts.

Since the groups split, they all went on to do their own thing.

Marvin became a radio DJ for Capital FM and married singer Rochelle Humes. The couple currently has two children together.

Aston and Oritsé both embarked on solo careers while JB ventured into TV.

Since the news broke, fans of JLS took to Twitter to express their excitement about the tour.

“JLS ARE GETTING BACK TOGETHER FOR A TOUR, THIS IS NOT A DRILL, JLS ARE GETTING BACK TOGETHER FOR A TOUR,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Been waiting for so so long for this. Been supporting you all throughout these dark years but you’re back and everything is much brighter!!!” another shared.

“OH MY GOD MY 2020 IS MADE,” a third fan remarked.

“I am sat here crying dream come true oh my god. So happpppyyyyy ahhhhhh,” a fourth admirer tweeted.