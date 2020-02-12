Cuban-American Hottie Neyleen Ashley Sizzles In Red-Hot Lingerie In Anti-Valentine’s Day Post

Neyleen Ashley Calejo shared a new update to her Instagram account to tell her fans that they don’t need a significant other to tell them their worth.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Cuban-American bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself in lingerie in what, at first glance, looked like a standard Valentine’s Day.

However, Neyleen Ashley showed a completely different side in the caption. In her lengthy message written in second person, the model stated that no one needs to be in a relationship to be loved or to be enough. She added that she dislikes Valentine’s Day “because it’s just a Hallmark holiday that puts pressure on society to celebrate ‘love’ and receive ‘gifts’ in the name of caring for someone.”

For the photos, Neyleen Ashley sat on a carpeted floor in a semi dark room with red lighting. She leaned against wooden chest on top of which lay a headless pink teddy bear holding a heart with “XOXO” written on it in red. Next to her lay the torn teddy bear’s head. Its stuffing was scattered all around the model. The picture also included a heart-shaped box of chocolate placed in front of the model.

Neyleen Ashley rocked a one-piece lingerie bodysuit in a bright red color that matched the room and theme of the shoot. Her lingerie boasted a low-cut neckline that sat low on the model’s chest, putting her ample cleavage fully on display. The top also featured thin straps that went over her shoulders and lace details on the bodice.

The blond bombshell teamed her bodysuit with a pair of sheer white tights that added a touch of shimmer to her look. She completed her look with a pair of nude sandals.

Her hair was in a middle part and styled down in wavy strands that fell over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest.

The post proved to be popular with Neyleen Ashley’s fans. Since going live, the photos have attracted more than 19,200 likes and upwards of 350 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to rave about her beauty, showering her compliments and emoji. They also used the opportunity to engage with her inspirational post.

“On god wtf I’ve finally made it to the promise land! WOW,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a fire and the 100-mark emoji.

“Finally someone said it. I hope the whole world reads this,” replied another one, including a red heart at the end of the comment.