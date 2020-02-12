Sexy Car Mechanic Constance Nunes Gets Steamy In Tiny Black Dress By A Vintage Mustang

Constance Nunes steamed up Instagram in a tight little dress for her most recent update. The sexy car mechanic posted to racy photo to her feed on Wednesday afternoon.

In the snap, Constance rocked a skimpy black dress that showcased her toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, booty, and long, lean legs. The model leaned against a vintage black Ford Mustang as she shot as sizzling look at the camera.

Constance accessorized the ensemble with a pair of black heeled boots and some dark sunglasses, which she wore on top of her head to pull her hair out of her face.

The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star had her long, dark brown hair styled in loose strands that cascaded down her back. She also rocked a bombshell makeup look for the pic.

The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter to her forehead, nose, and under eyes, and a dark berry color to her full lips.

In the background of the photo, a blue sky can be seen as well as a palm tree. Meanwhile, Constance appears to stand in a parking lot. In the caption, the model asked her followers what year their favorite Mustang was made.

Of course, Constance’s 401,000-plus fans went wild for the snap. The photo garnered over 8,800 likes and more than 200 comments within the first hour after it was uploaded to her account.

“Beautiful car gorgeous model u compliment each other,” one of Constance’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I love the Mustang and Constance is perfection,” another adoring fan stated.

“I have always loved Mustangs, but I can’t even think about cars when I’m looking at these beautiful goddess. She is the absolute hottest thing on Insta,” remarked a third social media user.

“Constance thank you for being such an awesome girl. I mean you’re beautiful and you love cars and sports. You are a rare breed. There should be more like you for sure,” a fourth person gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance often gets the pulses of her fans racing when she shares sultry snaps of herself in outfits such as scanty bikinis, tight jeans, crop top, and more.

Earlier this month, Constance Nunes stunned when she rocked a gray hooded sweatshirt dress that highlighted her killer legs. That pic has racked up over 19,000 likes and more than 150 comments to date.