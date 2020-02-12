‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: New Trailer Reveals Further Clues About Michonne’s Departure

With Danai Gurira leaving 'The Walking Dead' in Season 10, the latest clip teases fans with a devastating end for Michonne.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

There have been plenty of potential spoilers released so far by AMC regarding the return of The Walking Dead. However, the latest clip manages to tease Michonne’s fate as well as leave viewers with a distinct unsettled feeling regarding their favorite character.

As the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead approaches, AMC has started releasing clips and images in order to tease viewers with what to expect. The latest trailer has managed to drop further clues about Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) imminent departure, according to TV Line.

In the clip, Michonne is seen at moments in the woods with Virgil (Kevin Carroll) as well as by herself. In a startling revelation, it also appears that she has cut her trademark dreadlocks and her hair is now wrapped in a scarf. However, it is not this detail that is the most startling.

Instead, Michonne is seen towards the end of the clip with a baseball bat, the very same one that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) used when he was the leader of the Saviors. So, what is Michonne doing with Negan’s bat? Currently, this is unclear. Perhaps, she has returned from her trip with Virgil and is helping out regarding the Whisperers war, especially since she is seen bashing violently down on something — or someone — with the weapon.

Gene Page / AMC

Even though Michonne appears to be taking care of business, fans are concerned regarding Michonne’s fate after her adoptive daughter, Judith (Cailey Fleming) is seen distressed and crying during the teaser. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michonne will be departing the hit zombie apocalypse series at some point in Season 10. As yet, it has not been revealed by AMC how this beloved character will leave the series. Already, viewers are hoping that she will leave in the same manner in which her boyfriend, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), did. In Season 9, Rick was injured and flown to safety by a secretive group, his fate now unknown.

If Michonne were to leave in a similar manner, it would mean that she was still alive. However, the latest clip for Season 10 seems to disprove this theory. Of course, viewers will just have to wait until the series returns later this month in order to find out more about Michonne’s fate.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.