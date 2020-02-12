Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Sparkly Silver Dress

Nicole Scherzinger’s most recent Instagram share is one of her sexiest yet. As those who follow the black-haired beauty on social media are well-aware, Scherzinger is a woman of many talents and she regularly posts photos from the happenings in her personal life as well as her professional life. In the latest post that was added to her stunning feed, The Masked Singer judge sizzled in two new photos and one video.

In the caption of the post, the singer did not specifically tag her location but she did praise her fans for all of their love and support that she has received. The first photo in the deck showed the bombshell standing front and center, posing against a grey wall. She was photographed from the chest-up, flaunting massive cleavage in a silver sequin dress that dipped low into her chest. She added another pop of bling to the ensemble with a pair of big, triangle hoop earrings that were adorned with diamonds.

Scherzinger looked effortlessly gorgeous, wearing her long locks parted off to the side as her curls fell all the way down to her chest. She also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and red lipstick. The second post was a video clip where the bombshell personally thanked her fans for watching the music video for “React” and the last photo included another gorgeous selfie.

The update has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention already with over 135,000 likes in addition to well over 1,100 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some social media users took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her new video for “React.” A few others had no words and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“You are incredible and this tour is about to be! So happy for you and all the girls,” one fan raved, adding a series of flame emoji.

“OMG baby you’re so adorable and cute, Love you so much,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“You are a QUEEN,” one more added with a few purple heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another NSFW look, that time as she teased her new music video. The bombshell looked picture perfect, showing off her killer figure in a unique black leather bra top that dipped low into her chest. Like her most recent share, that one attracted a ton of attention from Instagrammers with thousands of likes and comments.